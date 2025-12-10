$5000 Asaba Road Race, ‘a dream come true,’ says Asagba

Nigeria’ crowded sports calendar gained a new entrant at the weekend, as the maiden Asaba International Road Race made its debut, drawing 500 athletes to compete for $5,000 prize money in the male and female categories.



At the flag-off ceremony, the Asagba of Asaba, Prof. Epiphany Azinge, described the race as the “actualisation of a dream,” applauding community members and sponsors who contributed to bringing the idea to life.



The monarch, who reportedly bankrolled the event, said the race had placed Asaba on the global map for long-distance athletics, stressing that maiden editions often face teething challenges, but the outcome was “pleasant and rewarding.”



The Asagba insisted that the competition reflects the community’s collective effort, showcasing Asaba as a peaceful and “enviable environment” capable of hosting world-class sporting activities.



The winners were urged to “prepare better for subsequent editions,” assuring optimism for continuity despite funding uncertainties.



Earlier, Chairman of the Asaba Sports Committee, Wing Commander Peter Iweze (Retd), praised the community’s commitment, saying the pre-event five-km fitness walk helped mobilise residents and drum up support for the race.



Iweze acknowledged that the entire project was conceived and financed by the Asagba, characterising the gesture as a bold investment in youth development.



On the track, international and local athletes delivered impressive performances with Kenya’s Florence Watetu Wachira emerging as the first female foreign athlete to cross the tape.



In the male category, Sadjo Ismael of Cross River State clinched the first place with a time of 31:08. He was followed closely by Gwuom James Gyang (31:31) and Badung Clement (31:32), both from Plateau State.



For the Asaba-born categories, Gwam Ogochukwu won the female prize of N300,000, while Promise Omoru secured the male title to earn the same reward.



Event consultant, Dr Moses Nwanze, admitted that the maiden edition encountered challenges but insisted they were surmountable.” He promised that future editions would address identified gaps.