Abdulazeez, Olufunmilayo win SIAD squash tourney

Lagos Country Club, Ikeja, came alive at the weekend, as it successfully hosted the second edition of the SIAO Closed, Club & Professional Squash Association (PSA) Tournament, drawing players, officials and enthusiasts from across Nigeria.



Speaking at the opening ceremony, Managing Partner of SIAO, Abiodun Ariyibi, described the event as more than a competition, as it is also a PSA rated tournament, calling it the building of a lasting sporting tradition.



“It gives me great pleasure to welcome you all to the second edition of the SIAO Closed and Club Invitational Tournament. On behalf of SIAO, it is my honour to open what promises to be another exciting celebration of squash excellence,” Ariyibi said.



He commended the leadership of the Lagos Country Club, led by the president, Mr Seyi Adewunmi, vice president, Olatunji Amosu, the Club Council, and the Squash Section under the chairmanship of Mr Sesan Asani, for their commitment to raising sporting standards.



“Their collective commitment gives us confidence that this tournament and future editions will continue to raise the profile of squash within the club and beyond,” he noted.



The two-week tournament featured over 13 squash-playing clubs and more than 80 men’s and women’s professional players from across the country.



Reflecting on the inaugural 2023 edition, Ariyibi recalled that it attracted over 90 players from at least 16 clubs nationwide.

“The intensity of competition, the display of skill and sportsmanship showed us what is possible when passion for squash meets organisational dedication,” he said.



The championship delivered high-quality contests across all categories. In the Super Veteran final, Sanni Kabir of Yellowdot Club defeated Funmi Bankole of Lagos Country Club 3–0 (11/9, 11/9, 12/10). The Veteran category saw Clement Efakpokire of Ikoyi Club overpowering Femi Bankole of Yellowdot Club 3–0 (11/4, 11/5, 11/6).



One of the highlights of the tournament was the Club Men’s Invitational final, where Bunmi Apata of Lagos Country Club edged Clement Efakpokire of Ikoyi Club in a gripping five-set encounter, winning 3–2 (11/7, 9/11, 12/10, 7/11, 11/4).



In the professional categories, Rofiat Abdulazeez emerged champion in the PSA Ladies final, defeating Mostural Durosilorun 3–0 (11/5, 11/8, 11/3), while Gabriel Olufunmilayo dominated the PSA Men’s final with a 3–0 victory over Shuaib Giwa (11/2, 11/2, 11/6). ]