Adelabu gives ‘Special Tips’ as Super Eagles face Tunisia test again

We Must Reduce Our Mistakes – Chelle

Four years ago, the Super Eagles were elimination from the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations after a 1-0 defeat to Tunisia in the city of Garoua, Cameroon. A Youssef Msakni’s 47th-minute goal was enough for the Carthage Eagles to send the Coach Augustine Eguavoen-led Super Eagles out in the Round of 16.

Then, in 2021, the Super Eagles were unlucky with their chances, even after Alex Iwobi was shown a straight red card five minutes after his introduction in the 60th minute.

The stage is set again, as both teams meet this Saturday to seek qualification to the Round of 16, their second group match in Fes, Morocco in the ongoing 35th AFCON.

To avoid another defeat, former Green Eagles winger, Adegoke Adelabu, says the Super Eagles must find a way to prevent the Tunisians from executing their football tactics.

“The Tunisians are very good on counter attack, especially from the wings,” Adelabu, now a sports scientist, told The Guardian in a telephone chat on Friday.

“The Super Eagles must first allow the ball to do the running instead of one player holding on to the ball when no player is available to pass to on time. Our players, particularly the defenders should be careful in the way they mark around the box. This is because the Tunisians are very clever in the way they hold the ball around the penalty box.

“I think the Super Eagles have what it takes to defeat Tunisia. I wish them all the best,” he said.

Adelabu, who played club football with IICC Shooting Stars of Ibadan, has advised striker, Ademola Lookman, not to be bothered with the ‘fake prophecy’ of an Ibadan-based pastor saying: “He is a fake pastor. God doesn’t gamble. We call it sanctified guesses. It is not from God. They are desperate to make a name for themselves.”

Meanwhile, Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has urged the players to avoid ‘small mistakes’ in this Saturday match against Tunisia.

“At this level, small details decide games. We played well against Tanzania, but we must reduce our mistakes, especially against stronger opponents. AFCON is about consistency.”

Tunisia moved to the top of Group C after a commanding 3-1 victory over Uganda, knocking Nigeria off the summit just hours after the Super Eagles had opened their campaign with a hard-earned 2-1 win over Tanzania.

This Saturday’s match of two heavyweights is likely to shape up the group.