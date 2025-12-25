Be patient with Super Eagles, Moses pleads with Nigerians

Super Eagles forward, Moses Simon, has pleaded with Nigerians not to give up on the national team after their cagey performance in their opening game of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.



Nigeria managed to hold on to a 2-1 defeat of Tanzania in Group C’s opening game in Fes. The Eagles’ performance, especially in the second half, left some of their fans wondering if the team had the steam to win their fifth title in Morocco.



Nigeria took the lead in the 36th through a Semi Ajayi header from an Alex Iwobi cross. The Taifa Stars equalised in the opening minutes of the second half through Charles M’Mombwa, but Ademola Lookman restored the Eagles’ lead shortly after through another Iwobi assist.



Thereafter, the Nigerians barely managed to contain the Tanzanians, who came out forcefully in search of another leveller. Speaking after the game, Moses, a second-half substitute, said the game was not easy because the Tanzanians also wanted to win. He said: “Actually, football is not that easy. Not every team at the AFCON will be easy to beat. So, the fans should keep supporting us.



“The team’s performance was great. When you win, you always say, ‘Great,’ but when you lose, you think about it. The most important thing is the three points.



“We are used to handling the pressure; it is our job, and we know how to handle it best. I believe nobody is scared because we believe we can score more goals.”



Moses promised that the Super Eagles would do better in their next game against Tunisia on Saturday, saying that Tuesday’s victory over Tanzania had given them the tonic to go all out against the Carthage Eagles.



“The game against Tunisia is not going to be easy. Three points are on the line again; we can’t tell you if we’ll play a draw or lose, everyone wants to win, and we want to be there,” he said.



Also looking forward to better outings in the championship, Eagles’ Head Coach, Eric Chelle, said his team is just getting into its strides, adding that having passed the first test against Tanzania, the boys are now ready to go all the way.



Chelle, who acknowledged that there is still room for improvement in his team’s play, said: “They come to the pitch with a great set of mind, so I am happy with the three points, but we have a lot of work to do again.”



“The second part of the game shows clearly that there is still some work to be done, especially when it comes to killing the game.



“We have a big game against Tunisia because this is a good team, and we have a lot of things to improve on defensively. We have to work on our off-ball movements.”



On his match tactics against Tanzania, the Franco-Malian explained his broader tournament approach, highlighting the importance of the collective over individual roles.



“If you want to win a tournament, it is not only a question about 11 players; this is a question about the group. I have to give a chance to everybody in this group,” he said.



On his decision to substitute Samuel Chukwueze, who did not appear pleased with the call, Chelle clarified that the substitution was based on tactical needs and overall squad management, not on the player’s performance.



“My job is to make choices, and we’re playing a 4-4-2 diamond, and at this moment I feel we have to protect the wing.



“This is not a question about his game. He played 60 minutes, and we have 26 players in this team.” Tunisia leads Group C on goal difference after beating Uganda, and the Super Eagles will have a tough match against the North Africans on December 27