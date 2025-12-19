AFCON 2025: Super Eagles land in Morocco, begin final preparation in Fez

Nigeria had its first training session in Morocco, yesterday, just hours after arriving from Egypt, where the team camped for five days in preparation for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, which kicks off this weekend.

While in Egypt, Nigeria played a test game against the Pharoahs, losing 1-2 as Coach Eric Chelle began preparing for the championship, which the Super Eagles are ranked as one of the title contenders.

Yesterday’s training session lasted for close to two hours, with Victor Osimhen and Simon Moses, who were last to join the squad, training with the squad for the first time.

According to the team’s programme, the squad will train twice today, with the first 15 minutes open to journalists.

Nigeria will open its campaign at the championship with a first Group C game against the Taifa Stars of Tanzania, before taking on Tunisia’s Carthage Eagles on December 27, and Uganda’s Cranes on December 30.

The Super Eagles will play all their group stage matches at Complexe Sportif de Fes and will remain in the city for the round of 16 if they finish top of their group.

They will then proceed to Marrakech for the quarter-final, and then to Rabat for the semi-final and final, if they proceed through all the stages.

However, they will have a different path if they finish second in Group C. They will play the round of 16 in Casablanca, quarter-final and semi-final in Tangier and Rabat for the final.

The 68,000-capacity Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex in Rabat will host the final of the tournament on January 18, 2026.