African players dominate as NBA season tips off

More than 55 players born in Africa or with at least one parent from the continent featured on the NBA’s opening-night rosters for the 2025-26 season.

The opening week of the 80th season of the National Basketball Association (NBA) tipped off with four 50-point games, the most in NBA history.

NBA finals Most Valuable Player (MVP) Shai Gilgeous Alexander put up 55 points for the Oklahoma City Thunder (OKC) in an NBA Finals rematch against the Indiana Pacers, just as Austin Reaves dropped a double-double of 51 points and 11 rebounds against the Sacramento Kings.

Utah Jazz’s Lauri Markkanen put up 51 points and 14 rebounds in Utah’s win against the Phoenix Suns, while Aaron Gordon slammed down 50 points in their loss against the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Centre.

Africans rose to the occasion this week, with Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week alongside Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio who was named the Western Conference Player of the Week (Oct. 21-26).

Four NBA players with direct ties to the continent feature in the Top 5 of this season’s leaderboards after Week 1 and midway through Week 2.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Greece; ties to Nigeria) came second in Points per Game, just as Thanassis Antetokounmpo (Greece; ties to Nigeria was third in Rebounds Per Game.

Victor Wembanyama (France; ties to DRC) was top in Blocks Per Game, just as Adem Bona (Nigeria) was fourth in Steals Per Game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Greece; ties to Nigeria) was rated top in Field Goal Percentage, while OG Anunoby (U.K; ties to Nigeria) was rated fifth.

The Emirates NBA Cup, which tipped off on Friday, Oct. 31, will end on November 28, with all 30 teams playing four games in the group phase