Ahmed Musa: Great commander, true legend bows

Every epoch has its defining moments for men and women who shape history, particularly on a positive side. For many football-loving Nigerians, Ahmed Musa left his footprints as captain of the Super Eagles, not only as an accomplished leader, but a great motivator and mobilizer, as well as excellent manager of men and material.

In many years to come, Musa’s outstanding service to the Super Eagles will remain a talking point in the nation’s football history. A true football legend, he had an exceptional service, dedication, and contributions to Nigerian football for 15 years. He officially announced his retirement from football during the week.

For many fans, Musa represents everything: from commitment to humility, resilience, and unwavering patriotism. Apart from his display of seriousness on the pitch, which led to his accomplishment on the biggest stages at two FIFA World Cup, Musa inspired a generation of young footballers. His record as the most capped Super Eagle and Nigeria’s highest World Cup goalscorer speaks volumes about his consistency and excellence.

Musa made his debut for the Super Eagles in 2010 as a 17-year-old player. He rose to become a leader and an enduring symbol of consistency, resilience, and patriotism in Nigerian football. He represented Nigeria across all levels of the national teams; the U-20, U-23, and the Super Eagles; demonstrating rare adaptability and excellence. He bowed out during the week as the most capped player in Super Eagles history with an unprecedented 111 international appearances.

His international career is decorated with historic achievements and unforgettable moments. Musa was a key member of the Super Eagles team that won the Africa Cup of Nations at South Africa 2013, and went on to claim silver at AFCON 2023 in Cote d’Ivoire and bronze at Egypt 2019 edition of the tournament.

At youth level, Musa won the WAFU Nations Cup in 2010 and the African Youth Championship in 2011.

Perhaps, Musa’s greatest moment was putting smile on faces of millions of Nigerian fans on two different occasions on the global stage, where he etched his name in history as Nigeria’s highest goalscorer at the FIFA World Cup, netting four goals (Two each against Argentina at Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018 respectively).

He is also one of only two African players to score two braces at the World Cup, alongside the legendary Roger Milla, and ranks as the third-highest African goalscorer in World Cup history.

One of the moment Musa displayed his high level maturity was on the eve of Super Eagles AFCON qualifier against the Pharaohs of Egypt in Kaduna in 2016. Then, the Super Eagles were under the leadership of coach Samson Siasia.

Musa was deposed of the team’s captainship by Siasia shortly after it arrived in Kaduna from their Abuja training camp. Siasia handed the armband to John Obi Mikel. Rather than see it as a daylight ‘coup,’ which could have sparked riot from his fans in Kaduna, Musa took it calmly. He told The Guardian at the team’s hotel shortly after the incident that ‘such things do happen’ in the life of a man.

“I have to move on with my career irrespective of what the technical crew just did to me. It’s Allah that gives power.”

Meanwhile, the Director General of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Bukola Olopade, says he is proud of Musa’s contributions to the nation’s football.

“On behalf of the NSC and the entire Nigerian sporting family, we thank Ahmed Musa for his selfless service and wish him continued success in the next chapter of his journey,” Olopade said.