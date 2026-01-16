At AFCON watch parties, TECNO thrills fans with ELLA

On match nights, football in Nigeria is rarely just about the scoreline. It is about community, energy, shared belief, and the moments that linger long after the final whistle.

TECNO, the mobile technology brand known for pushing innovation into everyday life, leaned into that reality with a series of AFCON watch parties that blended live football, artificial intelligence, and youth-driven culture into a single, immersive experience.

Hosted around Nigeria’s AFCON fixtures against Tanzania and Mozambique, the events brought together football fans, content creators, influencers, and lifestyle tastemakers for evenings that felt less like conventional viewing parties and more like curated fan festivals.

At the centre of it all was ELLA, TECNO’s AI technology, designed not just to demonstrate innovation but to invite participation.

The first watch party took place at VSP Lounge on Awolowo Road, Ikeja, where guests arrived well ahead of kick-off for the Nigeria versus Tanzania clash. Music set the mood early, conversations flowed freely, and anticipation built as fans settled in for the game. The atmosphere was unmistakably youthful and social, reflecting the firm’s focus on meeting its audience where culture already thrives.

A dedicated TECNO booth quickly became a focal point of activity. There, attendees interacted with ELLA in multiple ways, from predicting match outcomes, answering AI-powered football trivia and generating personalised digital images.

One of the most popular features allowed guests to create visuals placing themselves alongside Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen, blurring the line between fandom and fantasy.

Participation came with rewards. Fans who made correct predictions or engaged with ELLA’s interactive features walked away with TECNO-branded merchandise, footballs, and other giveaways. The result was a constant buzz around the booth, as technology became a conversation starter rather than a background feature.

The momentum carried into the second watch party, hosted at the upscale Cubana Night Club in Ikeja GRA for Nigeria’s quarterfinal match against Mozambique.

The venue was transformed into a premium fan hub, complete with large screens, curated lighting, and a high-energy social atmosphere. It was football viewing elevated into a lifestyle experience.

Once again, ELLA played a central role. Guests made real-time predictions, explored AI-generated content, and tested the technology’s imaging capabilities. Beyond football forecasts, fans used ELLA to create personalised visuals and digital keepsakes, reinforcing the firm’s message that AI can be both powerful and playful.

Across both events, attention to detail helped set the tone. Guests were treated to cocktails, mocktails, and carefully selected food platters while enjoying live match commentary and interactive trivia sessions. As goals were scored, celebrations erupted across the venues, creating moments of collective joy that underscored why football remains such a powerful social force.

What distinguished these watch parties was the seamless integration of technology into the experience. AI-driven predictions and interactive content added an extra layer of excitement to the matches, ensuring that even moments between plays felt engaging. The events moved beyond passive viewing, inviting fans to participate, predict, create, and connect.

Through ELLA, the firm demonstrated the versatility of its AI capabilities, showing how the technology can predict outcomes, generate personalised content, and enhance entertainment beyond traditional sports or gaming contexts. It was a subtle but clear statement about the future of fan engagement, where technology amplifies emotion rather than replacing it.

As the AFCON tournament continues, the firm has signalled its intention to host more immersive fan experiences, using ELLA to deepen participation and create moments that extend beyond matchday.