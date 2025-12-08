Seven customers win TECNO tickets to Morocco 2025 AFCON

Seven Nigerians have won an all-expense paid trip to watch the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations courtesy of electronics firm, TECNO. The lucky winners were among the many consumers who won various prizes at the TECNO 2025 Black Friday Sales, which gifted lucky members of the public tickets to AFCON 2025, in Morocco.

In a statement at the weekend, TECNO noted: “Life feels a little brighter when your efforts are recognised, and for TECNO customers across Nigeria, the past three weeks have been nothing short of unforgettable. In the mood of the season, the company has been on a generous gifting spree as part of its Mega Black Friday Sales, rewarding loyal shoppers with exciting prizes.”

The statement recalled that it officially kicked off its 2025 Black Friday Sales in November with its first TikTok Live raffle draw on Friday, November 14, saying: “The energy was exhilarating as winners were announced in real time during the livestream. That first night alone saw over 105 lucky customers walk away with rewards: 40 winners took home TECNO headsets, another 40 secured power banks, 20 customers received 50 per cent cashback, and five incredibly lucky participants got the full 100 per cent cashback on their purchases.

“The excitement soared even higher during the second TikTok Live draw on November 21, where a total of 141 customers were rewarded. Forty-nine people won the TECNO 10,000Mah power bank, while 50 others were thrilled to receive the TECNO Headset Pro.

“Most notably, this round revealed the first batch of winners for the coveted AFCON 2025 group-stage tickets. Then came the big day, Friday, November 28 — the grand finale of the raffle draw, capping off three exhilarating weeks of recognition, surprises, and nationwide celebration of TECNO customers. From the very beginning of the Black Friday Live series, winners emerged from every corner of Nigeria, reflecting the fully decentralised and inclusive nature of TECNO’s reward system. In fact, the ultimate grand prize winner hailed from Kaduna State, the North West region— reinforcing TECNO’s commitment to reaching and rewarding customers everywhere.”

Before announcing the grand prize winner, TECNO shared the third round of rewards. Forty-nine more customers received premium TECNO Headsets, while 48 others won TECNO Power Banks to keep them powered on the go. Twenty-four shoppers celebrated massive 50 per cent cashback wins, including Abdulwahab, Adedeji Gbenga, Badmus, Ifeyinwa, Agi James, Ficayo, Amaechi, Goodness, Mustapher, Umar, Habbeb, and Lukman Abu.

A ticket bundle for the 10 AFCON 2025 Group Stage tickets went to Festus, Mrs. Ifunanya, Fagi Boss, Agbarebua, Mayor, Mrs. Nikky, and Silver.