Bash Ali squares up against Alagoro in ‘Legendary Ring’ fight night

Former World Cruiserweight Boxing Champion, Bash Ali, who has for the past two decades been trying to stage a Guinness World Record setting fight in the country, will make a comeback to the ringed square alongside another legend, former national and West African middleweight champion, Prince Bob Alagoro, in a 12-bout bill tagged ‘‘Legendary Ring Return Fight Night.’’

The event, promoted by New Era Promotions, promises to be one of the most thrilling boxing nights of the year in Lagos. It is slated for November 22 at the Shalom Park and Events Centre, Igando, Lagos.

Chief Executive Officer CEO of New Era Promotions, Brigadier-General Idowu Lamina Akinlawon (rtd), said that the Bash Ali and Prince Bob Alagoro matchup will be the icing on the cake of a night boxing fans across Nigeria and beyond have been eagerly looking forward to.

Other top pairings on the bill include a national middleweight challenge contest between Idris Hamza and Lawal Abidemi Faruk, Opeyemi Ibraheem will take on Akeem Muri in the Bantamweight class, while Lucky Oyinbu and Sahid Sodiq will clash in the lightweight challenge.

There is also a middleweight bout featuring Ekene Richard Usonu against Abdulkadir Sadalah, Frank Essien will battle with Hussein Abdulwaheed in the Super welterweight category, Sodiq Oyakojo will clash with Oliwo Kazeem in a featherweight challenge, while Olajubu Ibrahim and Ebuka Peculiar will also slug it out in the middleweight category.

Other bouts on the bill include Adeshina Alade vs Sodiq Akinwande (Superlightweight), Kabiru Ashiru vs Dominic Moses, Abdul-Azeez Ridwan Sarumi vs Toheeb Kehinde, a national cruiserweight challenge between Okolie Samuel Dozie and Sahidi Rasaki Akani.

The promoter assured that every boxer will be medically examined and cleared by the medical team before they will be allowed to enter the ring.