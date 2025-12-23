Super Eagles won’t lack support at AFCON, says Okumagba

Chairman of the Unified Nigeria Supporters Club, Vincent Okumagba, has said that the Super Eagles will get the support they need to beat the Taifa Stars of Tanzania this evening when they kick off their AFCON campaign in Morocco.

Okumagba and some other members of the Supporters Club arrived in Morocco on Monday, while other members, including the instrumentalists (band boys), departed from Lagos on Tuesday morning.

Speaking with The Guardian on Tuesday morning, Okumagba stated that all the members have resolved to give the Super Eagles the support they need to excel in the Africa Cup of Nations, saying: “We have resolved to work together with the National Sports Commission to ensure the Super Eagles do well in Morocco.

“Some of us arrived here on Monday, but the bulk of our members left Lagos this morning (Tuesday), and some others are coming in on Thursday on the bill of the NSC. Even if those coming in today could not arrive early before the match against Tanzania, we have mobilised our members in Morocco to be on ground. They are coming from Casablanca to join us. We have free tickets and T-shirts for them.

“We are grateful to the NSC leadership (Malian Shehu Dikko and Hon. Bukola Olopade) for the support given to the Supporters Club. I am also grateful to all our members for their display of maturity. All other supporters groups are under the Unified Nigeria Supporters Club, and we are operating as members of one big family,” Okumagba stated.

It will be recalled that on Friday last week, the Supporters Club arose from an emergency meeting and announced that the Super Eagles might miss their support at the 2025 AFCON in Morocco due to certain issues, including failure by the NSC in airlifting some important members, such as the instrumentalists that will play drums and trumpets. All that may have been resolved.