Boxers trade threats as organisers declare TBS ready for GOtv Boxing Night 34

If threats win fights, most of the boxers lined up for the GOtv Boxing Night 34 will run away with victories at the event scheduled to hold on December 26 at Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos.



Among the most vociferous are Sodiq “Happy Boy” Adeleke and Durotimi “Tiny” Agboola. Adeleke, who is hoping to dethrone Agboola as the national bantamweight champion, believes that he has already won the title.



“This is no empty boast. I belong at the top. I am going there and will stay there,” he said. Adeleke, who won the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy for Best Boxer at GOtv Boxing Night 33, said he is fully focused on making his first title shot count.



The international lightweight clash between Nigeria’s Rasheed “ID Buster” Idowu and Ghana’s Nii Offei Dodoo adds a familiar West African edge to the card. Idowu said he is ready to defend national pride. “This fight means a lot. I want to show that Nigerian boxing is still moving forward,” he said, while Dodoo maintained that he has come to Lagos for a statement victory.



In the lightweight division, Segun “Odi” Gbobaniyi and Tobiloba “Smiling Assassin” Ijomoni are bracing for a tense eight-round duel. Gbobaniyi promised fans an uncompromising display, while Ijomoni said he is prepared to outthink and outlast his opponent.



Another bout drawing attention is the light welterweight clash between unbeaten Sodiq “Smart Lion” Suleiman and the experienced Emmanuel “Ability” Abimbola. Abimbola said composure will outweigh youth, insisting that “this level demands patience and control,” while Suleiman remains confident that hunger and discipline will carry him through.

Fans are also expecting fireworks in the super bantamweight challenge between Ezekiel “Touch” Seun and Toheeb “Full Tank” Hassan, as well as the lightweight contest between Sadam “Baby Boxer” Oladipupo and Imole “System” Oloyede, two fighters who have traded sharp words in the build-up and promised an intense encounter.