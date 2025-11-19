GOtv Boxing Night 34: Expect war, ‘Happy Boy’ tells ‘Tiny’ ahead of title bout

Featherweight boxer, Taiwo ‘Esepo’ Agbaje, punching his way to the top prize at a GOTV Boxing Night in Lagos.

SODIQ “Happy Boy” Adeleke has promised to unleash war on Durotimi “Tiny” Agboola when they fight for the National Super Bantamweight title on December 26b at the GOtv Boxing Night 34.

Adeleke, the most recent winner of the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy for Best Boxer at GOtv Boxing Night 33, is seeking to dethrone Agboola, the defending champion at the show billed for the Tafawa Balewa Square.

At the immediate past edition of the show, Adeleke went home with N1 million attached to the best boxer prize. The young boxer is expected to be one of the night’s major attractions.

“Agboola will be made to look tiny. I cannot afford to lose this fight. I will not lose. I am sure. This is my first title attempt and I have to make it count. It will be war, real war. He cannot escape,” he threatened.

Other key contests on the night include the National Lightweight challenge clash between Segun “Odi” Gbobaniyi and Tobiloba “Smiling Assassin” Ijomoni, light welterweight clash between Sodiq ‘Smart Lion’ Suleiman and Emmanuel “Ability” Abimbola, as well as Ezekiel ‘Touch’ Seun’s duel with Toheeb ‘Full Tank’ Hassan in the super bantamweight division and the Sadam ‘Baby Boxer’ Oladipupo duel with Imole ‘System’ Oloyede in an eight-round lightweight contest.

The GOtv Boxing Night 34 Jams Festival, organised by Flykite Productions, will hold on Boxing Day with live music and other forms of entertainment featuring alongside the night’s bouts.