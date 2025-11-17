Jake Paul to fight Anthony Joshua in December

Influencer-turned-boxer Jake Paul will fight two-time heavyweight world champion, Anthony Joshua, in a much-anticipated bout on December 19, 2025, in Miami, U.S.

Promoters, Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) and Matchroom Boxing, made the announcement on Monday, with the rules for the controversial heavyweight fight between both men confirmed.

“The fight will take place at the Kaseya Center, home of the Miami Heat, and the men will come face-to-face at a launch press conference on Friday,” the statement read, adding that it will be a professionally sanctioned bout, fought over eight three-minute rounds with 10-oz gloves.

According to the statement, the fight will be broadcast globally on Netflix, while also mooting that both men could earn close to $100 million.

“This isn’t an AI simulation. This is Judgment Day,” Paul said in a press release. “A professional heavyweight fight against an elite world champion in his prime.

“When I beat Anthony Joshua, every doubt disappears, and no one can deny me the opportunity to fight for a world title.

“To all my haters, this is what you wanted. To the people of the United Kingdom, I am sorry. On Friday, December 19, under the lights in Miami, live globally only on Netflix, the torch gets passed and Britain’s Goliath gets put to sleep. I KNOWWWW YOU GOT EM PICKED HAHAHHA.”

Former Olympic champion Joshua added: “Jake or anyone can get this work. No mercy. I took some time out and I’m coming back with a mega show. It’s a big opportunity for me.”

Meanwhile, British-Nigerian heavyweight Joshua could make his long-anticipated return to Nigeria for a homecoming bout in early 2026, with the Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola National Stadium in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja identified as the proposed venue.

The plan was earlier disclosed by Nigerian promoter Dr. Ezekiel Adamu, Chief Executive Officer of Balmoral Group and son of sports administrator Dr. Amos Adamu in September. He confirmed that discussions with Joshua’s team had reached an advanced stage.

“Joshua has always said that before he ends his career, he wants to fight in Nigeria, and we are going to make that fight happen,” Adamu told The Punch. “If we had an offer from Nigeria, it’s a match made in heaven.”

The promoter explained that the fight is being considered for the first quarter of 2026 and may involve an African opponent. Among the boxers being discussed are France’s Tony Yoka, Congo’s Martin Bakole, and former WBC champion Deontay Wilder, who has Nigerian heritage.