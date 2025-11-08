CANAL+, SuperSport align for live broadcast of 2025 African Cup of Nations

Canal+ has announced that it would become the first global broadcaster to bring viewers the Africa Cup of Nations, tagged Morocco 2025, in French, English, Portuguese and local indigenous languages.

The group made the announcement on Thursday, confirming that SuperSport has concluded a broadcast rights deal with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for the right to broadcast the tournament.

Speaking on the development, CANAL+ Africa CEO, David Mignot, said: “Our newly formed merger with the MultiChoice Group has already unlocked opportunities and benefits for our customers. And this year’s TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 is a great demonstration of the power and potential of this common ambition: bringing together our expertise to offer unprecedented coverage. Our subscribers will be part of the most spectacular celebration of African football.”

Also speaking on the deal, CAF President, Dr Patrice Motsepe, said: “This is an exciting day for CAF and for African football. When the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations takes place in Morocco in December, Africans everywhere — on the continent and across the diaspora — will be watching with pride. Millions will follow the games on television, celebrating the best that African football has to offer.”

Director of Sport Content English and Portuguese-speaking Africa for MultiChoice (a CANAL+ company), Rendani Ramovha, said: “We are especially proud to be able to bring the story of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025, live to all our viewers. SuperSport has been the preferred choice for millions of passionate fans across the continent, and this tournament won’t be different, as we will have a dedicated SuperSport AFCON channel.

“As part of the CANAL+ Group, we can take that viewing experience to another level, which means people can expect more compelling viewing, brought to them in a language of their choice. It is truly poised to be a celebration of African glory.”

In Nigeria and surrounding regions, fans can enjoy the matches in English or Pidgin, while fans in other countries can experience it in different local languages on SuperSport.

The coverage of the tournament will include stellar line-ups of star analysts, commentators, presenters and African football legends, who will bring their unique takes on the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025.