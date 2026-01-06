Championship: West Brom sack head coach Mason over poor results

West Bromwich Albion have dismissed head coach Ryan Mason following a run of poor results that culminated in a stoppage-time defeat away to Leicester City on Monday.

The Championship club confirmed the decision in a statement issued on Tuesday, announcing that Mason had left his role alongside assistant head coach Nigel Gibbs and first-team coach and head of performance Sam Pooley.

“West Bromwich Albion have today parted company with men’s first team head coach Ryan Mason,” the statement said. “Assistant head coach Nigel Gibbs and first team coach/head of performance Sam Pooley have also departed The Hawthorns.”

Mason’s departure followed a 2–1 loss at the King Power Stadium, where Abdul Fatawu’s 94th-minute volley sealed victory for Leicester. The result marked West Brom’s 10th successive away defeat and their sixth loss in eight matches, leaving the club 18th in the table and seven points above the relegation zone. They are also 10 points adrift of the Championship play-off places.

After the match, Mason described the outcome as reflective of his side’s wider struggles. “We weren’t killers when we had our opportunities,” he said. “Last seven or eight games, obviously we’re on a disastrous run but in terms of the performances and goalmouth action, shots on target, chances created, we’ve come out on top in every single game. But we haven’t been able to transfer that to results and unfortunately we’ve been punished again tonight.”

In the Leicester match, Jordan Ayew opened the scoring for the hosts early on before Karlan Grant equalised for West Brom before half-time. The visitors created several chances in the second half, including an Isaac Price effort that struck the post, while Leicester goalkeeper Jakub Stolarczyk made a number of saves before Fatawu’s late strike decided the contest.

Stolarczyk said Leicester had been forced to remain patient. “Probably more busy than I wanted to be but today was one of those games that we had to just grind out the result and wait for our opportunities,” he told Sky Sports.

West Brom are scheduled to face Swansea City in the FA Cup on Sunday, while their next league fixture is not until 16 January, when second-placed Middlesbrough visit The Hawthorns. The club has yet to announce interim managerial arrangements following Mason’s dismissal.