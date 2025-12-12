‘Change in players’ release date shows FIFA doesn’t reckon with Africa,’ says Broos

South Africa's head coach Hugo Broos gestures during the national anthem ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 semi-final football match between Nigeria and South Africa at the Stade de la Paix in Bouake on February 7, 2024. (Photo by Issouf SANOGO / AFP)

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos believes that FIFA shows little consideration to African teams following a date change as to when clubs are required to release players for the Africa Cup of Nations tournament, reports africanfootball.com.

While the showpiece will commence on December 21, clubs were initially obliged to release their African players by December 8, which was recently pushed back to December 15.

With less time to incorporate players within the national team plans for AFCON, Broos believes that FIFA have been influenced by European clubs to make the change.

“I am wondering what countries like Morocco, Cameroon, Cote d’Ivoire, Senegal and Mali, who only have players playing abroad, are going to do,” Broos said, according to the Citizen.

“Morocco will get their players on the 15th and six days later they play their opening game. It shows again what FIFA thinks about Africa.

“I am sure they were also influenced by European clubs to change the dates.”

Meanwhile, the Bafana Bafana will play a preparation match against Ghana on Tuesday at Dobsonville Stadium, in Soweto, the South African Football Association (Safa) said.

Safa announced the venue late on Wednesday night but did not disclose a kickoff time. “The national team will welcome the West Africans to Soweto on Tuesday and then depart for Morocco on the next day ahead of their participation in the Afcon,” Safa said.

The Nations Cup in Morocco runs from December 21 to January 18. Bafana, whose first match in the Afcon’s Group B is against Angola in Marrakesh on December 22, have been in camp at Pretoria University’s High Performance Centre since Monday.