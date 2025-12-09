FIFA announce two three-minute hydration breaks at 2026 World Cup

The upcoming World Cup will feature new elements to past iterations, and that includes the introduction of two set hydration breaks per match, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Announced on Sunday by FIFA, the two hydration breaks will be mandatory and last for three minutes at the midway point in each half.

The clock will not stop for the breaks, but three minutes will be added at the end of each half as stoppage time.

The decision was discussed over the weekend, where national team coaches and many broadcasters had congregated for the World Cup draw in Washington, DC, on Friday. It received support from all parties, including FIFA’s medical team, with the welfare of players the main focus.

However, the breaks will also allow coaches to use the time to discuss tactics with players. The decision comes on the back of the Club World Cup this summer, which drew criticism from managers and players, who struggled with the soaring temperatures in the United States when they kicked off at midday local time.

However, FIFA have decided that even if the temperatures are cool at the World Cup, there will still be a drinks break.

“There will be no weather or temperature condition in place, with the breaks being called by the referee in all games, to ensure equal conditions for all teams, in all matches,” FIFA said in a released statement on Sunday night.

FIFA’s 2026 World Cup chief tournament officer, Manolo Zubiria, told stakeholders at a World Broadcaster Meeting that the breaks would “be three minutes from whistle to whistle in both halves.”

“Obviously, if there’s an injury (stoppage) at the moment of the 20th or 21st minute and it’s ongoing, this will be addressed on the spot with the referee,” Zubiria added, according to FIFA.

During the Club World Cup, Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique complained about the heat after beating Atletico Madrid 4-0 in a midday kick-off in Los Angeles with temperatures reaching nearly 40 degrees Celsius under the sun and 60 per cent humidity.

“The match was clearly influenced by the temperature,” he said. “The time slot is great for European audiences, but the teams are suffering.

“In terms of play, it’s impossible to perform at a very high level for 90 minutes.”

His sentiments matched those of Chelsea midfielder Enzo Maresca, who complained of dizziness due to the heat throughout the tournament.

“Honestly, the heat is incredible. The other day I had to lie down on the ground because I was really dizzy,” the Argentine said.

“Playing in this temperature is very dangerous, it’s very dangerous. Moreover, for the spectacle, for the people who come to enjoy the stadium, for the people who watch it at home.

“The game, the speed of the game is not the same, everything becomes very slow.”