Chelle confirms Dessers’ exit from AFCON, hopes for Alebiosu’s return

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has revealed that one of his strikers, Cyriel Dessers, is effectively out of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations, while there is still hope that defender Ryan Alebiosu could still play a role for Nigeria in the championship, reports soccernet.ng.



Dessers withdrew from the tournament due to a thigh injury, while Alebiosu is all but ruled out of the round of 16 encounter after suffering a deep cut to his right leg during his cap-tying appearance against Uganda.



While Dessers has gone back to his club, Panathinaikos, to continue his recovery, Alebiosu remains in Morocco, where he is undergoing rehabilitation with the team.



Addressing the media during his press conference, Chelle disclosed that the former Rangers forward could be sidelined for a minimum of ten weeks.



“I heard some news this morning about Cyriel. He has a big injury, maybe about ten or twelve weeks,” the Malian tactician revealed at the pre-match press conference.



“I am disappointed in him, but we have to look in front of us. But for him, we have to play a game tomorrow.”



However, Chelle is optimistic that Alebiosu will return to action soon.



“Ryan will come back maybe in a few days because this injury was big too, but he is fine,” Chelle added. “He is better every day, so I think today he will start to run. We would see, day after day.”