Injured Dessers leaves Super Eagles Camp

The Super Eagles stepped up their preparations for the Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16 with a Friday evening training session involving 25 players. Cyriel Dessers was absent after suffering a thigh injury that forced him to leave camp and return to his club for treatment.



Ryan Alebiosu was present but did not participate as he continues his recovery from a leg injury, while Tochukwu Nnadi also sat out due to illness, battling a cold.



There were no fresh injury concerns for the team, with key regulars all taking part. Victor Osimhen trained alongside Ademola Lookman, who has already scored twice in the tournament, as well as Raphael Onyedika. Goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali could return to the starting lineup after being rested in the final group game against Uganda.



Alex Iwobi, Samuel Chukwueze, Charles Bassey and several others were also involved in the session ahead of Tuesday’s crucial clash against the Black Mambas of Mozambique.

Head coach Eric Chelle reminded his squad that the group stage achievements are now in the past, urging them to refocus fully on the challenges of the knockout rounds as they aim to progress further in the competition