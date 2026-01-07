Chelle demands consistency as Super Eagles shift focus to quarterfinals

Super Eagles Coach Eric Chelle wants the players to stay focused on the journey ahead despite their 4–0 victory over Mozambique that put them in the quarterfinals of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025.

Speaking after the match at the Complexe Sportif de Fès, Chelle reminded his squad that the journey is far from over.

“I’m happy with the victory, of course, but we have to be honest with ourselves. We have done nothing yet. We have simply won one game. If we want to be ambitious, we must continue to improve and maintain this level of quality on the pitch. Football is about consistency,” he said.

He praised his team’s performance, highlighting their control and intensity.

“Today, I want to give credit to my team. We were very good in possession. We controlled the ball throughout the entire first half. Every time we lost the ball, we applied strong pressure on the opponent. We succeeded because we put in all the right ingredients,’’ Chelle said.

The Super Eagles’ attacking power has been unmatched in Morocco. They have now scored 12 goals in their first four games of the tournament, with as many as seven different players finding the net.

Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman lead the scoring charts for Nigeria with three goals each.

Nigeria will face Algeria in the quarterfinals this week in Marrakech.