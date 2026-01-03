Lookman among group stage best x1, Chelle earns coaching plaudits

Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman has been included in the AFCON 2025 group stage best XI led by Nigeria’s head coach Eric Chelle following Nigeria’s flawless run, claiming nine points in three games.

Veteran Egypt goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy rightfully gets the nod in between the sticks after a pivotal display in which the Pharaohs’ were the first to qualify into the round of 16.

Ademola Lookman was one of Nigeria’s standout performers of the group stage, combining direct running, creativity and a keen eye for goal. His intelligent movement, ability to find pockets of space and deliver key passes consistently unsettled opposing defences, making him one of the tournament’s most dangerous attacking threats and also one of the contenders for golden boot.

Nigeria’s strong group-stage showing was shaped by the clear tactical direction of head coach Eric Chelle. Chelle’s consistent selections and clear vision helped Nigeria strike an effective balance between discipline and expression, building a cohesive identity that stood out during the group stage.

Morocco’s Noussair Mazraoui reaffirmed his status as one of Africa’s top full-backs with assured displays on the right side of defence. His intelligent positioning, technical quality and defensive discipline made him a key figure in a well-organised Moroccan backline .

Axel Tuanzebe delivered composed performances for DR Congo, blending physical strength with calm decision-making under pressure. His presence provided stability and authority at the heart of defence throughout the group stage.

Burkina Faso’s Edmond Tapsoba impressed with his anticipation and composure, excelling in one-on-one duels and playing a crucial role in building attacks from the back.

On the left flank, Morocco’s Yahia Attiat-Allah El Abdi was a model of consistency. Defensively reliable and rarely beaten, he also supported attacking phases with well-timed forward runs.

Brahim Díaz was among the most exciting players of the group stage, bringing flair, creativity and unpredictability to Morocco’s attack. Cameroon’s Carlos Baleba emerged as a physical and tactical force in midfield, combining energy, ball-winning ability and positional awareness to control central areas.

Algeria captain Riyad Mahrez led with authority, dictating play through vision, precision passing and composure in decisive moments, making him the focal point of his team’s attack.

Amad Diallo provided Ivory Coast with pace and unpredictability, consistently stretching defences and creating openings with his direct, energetic play.

Despite tightly contested matches, Senegal’s Sadio Mané remained a constant attacking threat, using his experience and intensity to influence games at crucial moments.