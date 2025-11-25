Chelsea face Barcelona as UEFA Champions League returns

Fresh from their inspiring 2-0 defeat of Burnley in the English Premier League at the weekend, Chelsea will, today, face a different type of opposition in the star-studded Barcelona, who look unstoppable in their quest to retain the La Liga this season.

The Blues welcome the Catalan giants to Stamford Bridge this evening in what is set to be an unforgettable night in SW6.

Enzo Maresca is still without talisman Cole Palmer, but the Blues have been going about their jobs efficiently despite the England international’s absence.

After this game against the Spanish giants, Chelsea are faced with a top-of-the-table clash with Arsenal this weekend, and Maresca says his wards are ready for the battles.

“It’s a big week, but at the end of this week, then we have Leeds away, Bournemouth away, Atalanta away, so it’s another big one. It’s always a big week; they are all important games, and at the end of every game, there are three points.

For sure, there are games like Barcelona tomorrow and Arsenal on Sunday that are important for different reasons, but actually the best thing for us is to win the game,” Maresca said during his pre-game press briefing yesterday.

Barcelona is coming to Stamford Bridge without their midfield general, Pedri, but Maresca says the injury-induced absence will not diminish the Catalan giant’s threat.

“Pedri’s absence is not only a loss to Barcelona but also to football because of the quality of the football, which I think is incredible.”

He played down comparisons between rival teenage wingers Estevao and Lamine Yamal, saying that the players bring different things to the game.

“Estevao is already playing at a high level; he is already in the starting eleven with Brazil,” Maresca told reporters. “For sure, he is very young; he can do many things better, but we are very happy with him.

“It’s nice for people that love football to watch players like Estevao, like Lamine Yamal, like (Barcelona midfielder) Pedri. This is the beauty of football.”

Barcelona are 11th in the league phase of Europe’s top club competition with seven points after four matches — the same number as Chelsea.

The Catalan giants head into their trip to London knowing that this Champions League fixture will reveal far more than just their current form.

After a disappointing defeat to Paris Saint-Germain and a frustrating draw against Club Brugge, the team has finally shown signs of recovery in recent matches.

Now, Hansi Flick wants to see whether those improvements can hold up under the pressure of a crucial European night away from home.

The match against Chelsea represents the halfway point of the group stage, and Barcelona are aware that dropped points at this stage could complicate their route to qualification.

Once they return from England, their attention will quickly shift to Eintracht Frankfurt, a match scheduled in two weeks.