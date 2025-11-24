Chibuzor shines as winners cart home prizes

Ladies’ singles champion, Abia State’s Queen Chibuzor (centre), receiving her trophy at the end of the Southeast Badminton Championship in Enugu at the weekend.

BADMINTON star, Queen Chibuzor of Abia State, was at her best at the weekend, as she reaffirmed her dominance on the South-East’s circuit with a commanding victory over Enugu’s Uju Joy at the just-concluded Bet9ja Foundation Badminton Championship held in Enugu.

Chibuzor swept through the women’s singles match in straight sets 21–6, 21–12, combining sharp footwork with precise shot selection to keep her opponent under constant pressure.

Her performance drew applause from fans and officials alike, further cementing her reputation as one of the most consistent and technically gifted female players in the region.

Despite the one-sided scoreline, the match featured moments of brilliance from Uju Joy, whose fast-improving skill set has made her one of Enugu’s most promising prospects.

However, Chibuzor’s experience, composure and tactical awareness made the difference when it mattered most.

Chibuzor revealed that she had to adjust her game plan early to neutralise her opponent’s strengths.

“Uju is technically gifted, so I had to change my approach quickly to control the game,” Chibuzor said.

“She is improving very fast, and that pushes us all to bring our best,” she added.

The win added another feather to her cap in a championship that saw strong participation from Abia, Anambra, Enugu, Ebonyi, and Imo States, with the Bet9ja Foundation once again hailed for its commitment to grassroots sports development.

In other matches, the doubles and mixed doubles delivered high drama, thrilling display of teamwork, resilience, and high-intensity competition, keeping fans at the Indoor Sports Multipurpose Gymnasium Hall of the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu, on the edge of their seats.

The men’s doubles contest set the tone for an exhilarating afternoon with Anambra’s formidable duo, Jovita Anikwe and Owen Chidi, combining experience and pace to overpower Enugu pair Eya Chikamso and Nmesoma Udechukwu in straight sets, 21–11, 21–17.

Anikwe, who also retained his men’s singles crown earlier in the day, showed no signs of fatigue as he partnered Chidi with seamless coordination and sharp court coverage.

In the women’s doubles, the atmosphere reached fever pitch as Queen Chibuzor and Okoro Chinyere of Abia State delivered one of the most entertaining matches of the tournament. The pair dazzled spectators with quick reflexes, fluid exchanges and solid defensive play to defeat Enugu’s Uju Joy and Ada Okoro. The Abia duo’s synergy and tactical discipline helped them dominate rallies and maintain control from start to finish, earning loud cheers from the packed hall.

The highlight of the doubles events, however, came in the Mixed Doubles final. The Abia pair of Emeka Uzukwu and Queen Chibuzor once again showed why they remain one of the region’s most formidable combinations.

Displaying remarkable chemistry, patience and fighting spirit, they outclassed the experienced Anambra team of Jovita Anikwe and Chioma Udeh. Despite Anikwe’s aggressive net play and Udeh’s sharp returns, the Abia pair held their ground, converting crucial points to secure a well-deserved victory.

The veteran category of the championship was no less thrilling, as the players showcased experience, endurance and exceptional sportsmanship at event.

In one of the standout matches of the final day, Enugu duo Oramalu Peter and Ikedi Eze staged a dramatic comeback to defeat the formidable pair of Aka Francis and Emmanuel Aniakor. After losing the first set 15–21, the Enugu veterans regrouped impressively, altering their strategy and displaying remarkable composure to take the next two sets 21–18 and 21–14.

At the end of the championship, the winners across all categories received badminton equipment, medals, cash prizes and trophies, celebrating their outstanding performances.

Organised by the Southeast Badminton Outreach, a pet project by former African badminton queen, Obiageli Solaja, in collaboration with the Badminton Federation of Nigeria (BFN) and the Enugu State Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, the event drew over players from the region’s five states.