Dias, Gvardiol sidelined as Man City face defensive crisis

Manchester City's Spanish manager Pep Guardiola gestures on the touchline during an English Premier League football match. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. NO USE WITH UNAUTHORIZED AUDIO, VIDEO, DATA, FIXTURE LISTS, CLUB/LEAGUE LOGOS OR 'LIVE' SERVICES. ONLINE IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES. AN ADDITIONAL 40 IMAGES MAY BE USED IN EXTRA TIME. NO VIDEO EMULATION. SOCIAL MEDIA IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES. AN ADDITIONAL 40 IMAGES MAY BE USED IN EXTRA TIME. NO USE IN BETTING PUBLICATIONS, GAMES OR SINGLE CLUB/LEAGUE/PLAYER PUBLICATIONS. /

Manchester City's Spanish manager Pep Guardiola gestures on the touchline during an English Premier League football match. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. NO USE WITH UNAUTHORIZED AUDIO, VIDEO, DATA, FIXTURE LISTS, CLUB/LEAGUE LOGOS OR 'LIVE' SERVICES. ONLINE IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES. AN ADDITIONAL 40 IMAGES MAY BE USED IN EXTRA TIME. NO VIDEO EMULATION. SOCIAL MEDIA IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES. AN ADDITIONAL 40 IMAGES MAY BE USED IN EXTRA TIME. NO USE IN BETTING PUBLICATIONS, GAMES OR SINGLE CLUB/LEAGUE/PLAYER PUBLICATIONS. /

Ruben Dias will be sidelined for up to six weeks and Josko Gvardiol is out for “a long time” as Manchester City battle a growing defensive crisis, manager Pep Guardiola said on Tuesday.

The injuries could persuade the club to bring in reinforcements in the January transfer window, with Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi understood to be on City’s radar.

City announced on Monday Gvardiol was facing a lengthy lay-off with a tibial fracture to his right leg he suffered in Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, on the eve of City’s home game against Brighton, Guardiola confirmed the depth of the crisis in central defence, with John Stones also sidelined.

The City boss said Dias had injured his hamstring and would be out of action for “between four and six weeks” while he did not put a timescale on Gvardiol’s return.

Referring to Stones, Guardiola said: “(He is not) ready for the next games. Of course, he’s an important player for us for a long time and he was injured for a long time last season. This season looks the same.

“He’s trying a lot and trying everything, but he’s not fit.”

To add to the defensive problems, Rayan Ait-Nouri is at the Africa Cup of Nations and Nathan Ake, after a number of fitness issues in recent years, is not considered a regular option by Guardiola.

City, who trail Premier League leaders Arsenal by six points, are also without Savinho, Mateo Kovacic, Oscar Bobb and Omar Marmoush through either injury or international duty.

Guardiola suggested the club could bring in reinforcements this month.

“Maybe we’ll get something, but it’s completely different,” said the City boss. “We are not going to buy four or five players (like) last season.”

Guardiola said he was confident the club could deal with player absences.

“With the spirit that we have, we can always cope,” he said.

Sky Sports reported that Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo is set to have a medical with City on Thursday ahead of an expected £65 million ($88 million) move.

The 25-year-old is expected to play his final game for Bournemouth against Spurs on Wednesday.