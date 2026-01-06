Dikko hopeful Super Eagles will win petition against DR Congo

• May take case to CAS

• FG moves to repair Stadia in Abuja, Lagos, others

Super Eagles’ dream of participating in the 2026 FIFA World Cup is still on, according to the chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Shehu Dikko.



Nigeria filed a petition against DR Congo for fielding some “ineligible” players in the final of the FIFA 2026 World Cup African playoff against the Super Eagles in Morocco, late last year.



Some reports claim that the petition had long been thrown out by the world football governing body, but Dikko said FIFA has yet to decide on the case.



Speaking with Nigerian journalists in Rabat shortly before the AFCON Round of 16 match between the host country, Morocco and Tanzania, which Morocco won 1-0 on Sunday, Dikko said: “FIFA has a way of working on issues concerning petitions on eligibility of players. The world football governing body works with independent bodies in that regard, and I can tell you that Nigeria’s petition against DR Congo is still being handled at that level.



“It requires a lot of things, and by the time it is finally decided upon, if Nigeria wins, or DR Congo wins, I believe the case might even go to the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS).



“For us, we are waiting to see how it goes. All I know is that FIFA is still handling the petition,” he stated.



Dikko also spoke on a number of issues, including how the Federation Government plans to reshape various sports infrastructure across the nation this year, including the National stadiums in Abuja, Lagos, Kaduna and Ibadan to boost sports development.



He praised President Bola Tinubu for ‘having a listening ear,’ particularly on the fulfilment of his pledges to the Super Eagles before the commencement of the ongoing AFCON in Morocco.



“Our sports have not really had it so good this way, and we are really grateful to Mr President for having a listening ear. He has demonstrated that his government really cares for both players/athletes, coaches and the administrators.



“All they need to do is to get the results and bring joy to our country. My prayer is for the Super Eagles to go all the way to the final and win this AFCON. Last time in Cote d’Ivoire, the Super Eagles got to the final, and despite not being able to win the title, Mr President announced financial, houses and land allocations for them. We are not expecting anything less here in Morocco. We have to win the AFCON title this time,” Dikko stated.