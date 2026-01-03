Eagles equal AFCON scoring record after 17 Years

Nigeria's team poses before the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Group C match against Uganda at Fes Stadium in Fes on December 30, 2025. Nigeria won 3-1. (Photo by Abdel Majid BZIOUAT / AFP)

One important record set by the Super Eagles in the group stage of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations was finishing as the tournament’s most prolific side with eight goals in three matches.

That return, averaging 2.7 goals per game, according to OptaJoe, a football statistics which shares real time stats, records, and quirky facts about football, marks the highest scoring rate at a single AFCON edition since Cote d’Ivoire in 2008, when the Elephants struck 16 times in six matches at the

same average.

The Super Eagles’ attacking depth has been on full display. Ademola Lookman has led the way with

two goals, while Victor Osimhen and Paul Onuachu have each added one.

Raphael Onyedika has chipped in with two of his own, ensuring Nigeria’s frontline remains a

constant threat.

Seventeen years after Cote d’Ivoire set the benchmark, the Super Eagles have matched it, sending a clear message to rivals as the knockout rounds begin.