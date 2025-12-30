Tanzania reach AFCON round of 16 after 45 years with draw against Tunisia

A general view of the match ball to be used during the African Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Tanzania have reached the Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 for the first time since their debut 45 years ago, securing progression with a 1-1 draw against Tunisia in Rabat.

Tunisia took the lead just before half-time when Ismael Gharbi converted a penalty awarded after a pitchside VAR review of a goalmouth incident. Gharbi struck the spot kick with precision, giving the North Africans a temporary advantage.

However, Tanzania responded early in the second half. Feisal Salum fired a shot from just outside the D, which slipped past Tunisia goalkeeper Aymen Dahmen to level the scores, much to the delight of the Tanzanian supporters.

Argentina-born Tanzania coach Miguel Gamondi handed an AFCON debut to 33-year-old goalkeeper Hussein Masaranga, making three changes from the side that drew with Uganda in their previous group match.

Tunisia’s coach Sami Trabelsi made adjustments as well, dropping 33-year-old captain Ferjani Sassi to the bench. Sassi returned early in the second half to win his 100th international cap.

Tanzania’s progression came despite them still having never won a match in their four AFCON appearances. They advance after finishing third in Group C with two draws and a loss, edging Angola on goals scored to claim one of the four places reserved for third-placed teams. Tunisia finished second with four points, five behind group winners Nigeria.

In the other Group C fixture, Nigeria maintained a perfect record with a 3-1 victory over 10-man Uganda. Raphael Onyedika scored twice after Uganda’s goalkeeper Salim Magoola was sent off for handling outside the area, while Paul Onuachu added a first-half goal.

Only Tunisia know their next opponent, scheduled to face Mali in Rabat on Saturday. Tanzania and Nigeria await confirmation of their round of 16 opponents.

Tanzania’s historic qualification marks a landmark moment for the nation, finally breaking a four-decade-long wait to reach the knockout stages of Africa’s premier football tournament.