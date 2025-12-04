Elite athletes arrive for Abuja City Half Marathon

The first set of international elite runners from different countries has arrived in the country as organisers put finishing touches to a smooth second edition of the PremiumTrust Bank Abuja City International Half Marathon, which is holding on December 6.



The Guardian learnt that a strong contingent of elite long-distance athletes from Kenya, Ethiopia, Uganda and other nations have started arriving in Nigeria ahead of the race.



The build-up to the race is already generating huge excitement.



The organisers, Nilayo Sports Management Limited (NSML), along with title sponsor, PremiumTrust Bank, say that the city’s infrastructure, race routes and volunteer logistics are being finalised to deliver a “world-class” experience for both elite and community runners.



This year’s marathon enjoys the endorsement of World Athletics, earning its official label for the second edition, underlining the organisers’ ambition to position Abuja as a major hub on Africa’s long-distance running map.



Officials emphasise that the participation of elite long-distance runners will intensify competition and elevate the standard of the event — a move they hope will further galvanise Nigeria’s growing road-race culture and inspire upcoming local talents.



“When all contingents touch down in Abuja, race organisers plan to conduct formal route tours and final prep checks, signalling the final moment to what promises to be a landmark day in Nigeria’s athletics calendar,” Race Director, Olympian Yusuf Alli, said, while assuring that everything had been put in place for a smooth event.

