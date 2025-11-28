FGCW, GCU sweep medals at seventh GCU Relays

Best male athlete, Samson Arodovwe Miracle (right) and best female athlete, Bukky Elijah, all from Hussey College, Warri, displaying their trophies at the last edition of Ughelli GCU Relays.

THE host institution, Government College Ughelli, and Federal Government College, Warri, delivered record-breaking performances at the seventh Government College Ughelli (GCU) Relays at the weekend. They emerged overall champions in both the boys and girls’ categories respectively.

At the highly competitive one-day inter–collegiate athletics meet, a former Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) Technical Director, Navy Commodore Nesiama Omatseye (Retd), deployed his many years of experience and expertise gained from active participation at World Athletics events to deliver a first class GCU Relays.

Nesiama, who served as the Meet’s Technical Director, ensured that accurate times returned were well documented, including the sub-10 seconds achieved by Government College Ughelli’s Stepson Osiokor, who not only propelled the host to victory, but clinched the Victor Ludorum Trophy.

The Victrix Ludorum trophy was awarded to Princess Agbadobi Nwabaku of Novena University Staff School, Ogume. Her sterling performance wasn’t enough to prevent the Federal Government College, Warri from carting home the overall best trophy award for girls.

While the star of the moment, Stepson Osiokor, dominated the sprints and anchored the Relays for GCU, Princess Agbadobi not only swept the sprints, but anchored Novena School to the Girls’ 4×100m relay title.

For hosts, Government College Ughelli, the dominance was complete with wins in the boys’ sprints, as well as the two relays, beating Urhobo College and Oteri Secondary School in both events.

Prizes, including trophies and medals, were presented by the Special Guest, Ancient Mariner, Miller Uloho, and the newly inaugurated president of NAATO, Prof. Okpako.