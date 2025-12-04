FIFA picks star-studded cast for 2026 World Cup final draw

World football governing body, FIFA, has unveiled a world-class entertainment line-up for the 2026 World Cup final draw, billed to hold tomorrow at the John F. Kennedy Centre for the Performing Arts in Washington, DC, United States.



With millions of viewers expected around the globe, the show will bring together some of the most recognisable names in entertainment as football’s biggest stage prepares for a landmark moment.



The show will be co-hosted by supermodel, producer and Emmy-winning television personality Heidi Klum; Kevin Hart, one of the most successful comedians and actors of his generation; and actor and producer Danny Ramirez, who will bring warmth and Hollywood flair to this highly anticipated event on the road to 2026.



“To be hosting the final draw again, after having been involved in this show 20 years ago in my home country, is truly extraordinary,” said Klum, who is returning to the final draw for the FIFA World Cup stage, having previously taken part in the event ahead of the 2006 tournament in Germany.



“The World Cup brings the world together like nothing else, and being part of that magic again, on an even bigger stage involving three host countries and 48 teams, is an incredible honour.



“As someone who grew up playing football, getting to co-host the draw and meet and speak with World Cup legends at such a high-profile event is a dream,” said Ramirez. “With this tournament coming to the United States, where I was born, and Mexico, where some of my roots lie, it is even more special – and I couldn’t be more excited to be part of this show.”



According to FIFA, the audience will be treated to some remarkable live performances featuring Andrea Bocelli, Robbie Williams, Nicole Scherzinger and Village People.



Bocelli, one of the most acclaimed classical voices in history, will take the stage alongside global superstar Williams, who will perform with American singer and award-winning multi-hyphenate Scherzinger.



“Once the draw has concluded, Village People will treat the audience to an iconic performance of Y.M.C.A., their global anthem,” FIFA said in a statement, adding, “the names of the draw conductors and assistants who will oversee the official draw proceedings will be unveiled in due course.”