FIFA rule shifts Nigeria vs Egypt friendly to December 16

A new FIFA release-date regulation for players has forced a shift in Nigeria’s pre-Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) friendly against Egypt to December 16.

A statement by Ademola Olajire, NFF’s Director of Communications, on Monday said the game, originally fixed for December 14 in Cairo, was affected by the directive allowing clubs to keep players until December 15.

“Officials confirmed that the match will now be held at Cairo Stadium, 8 p.m. local time (7 p.m. Nigeria time), as a practice encounter.

The change means both teams can make more than five substitutions during the warm-up fixture ahead of the AFCON in Morocco,” Olajire said.

Nigeria will play in Group C alongside Tunisia, Uganda, and Tanzania, beginning their campaign on Dec. 23 in Fez.

They face Tunisia on Dec. 27 and Uganda on Dec. 30, both at the same venue during the group stage.

Seven-time champions Egypt are placed in Group B with South Africa, Angola, and Zimbabwe, with matches scheduled at Stade