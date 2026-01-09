FIFA sets TikTok as ‘preferred platform’ content partner

TikTok has been set as FIFA’s first-ever “preferred platform” partner in a deal ahead of the 2026 World Cup that aims to make the social media app the “go-to place for fans and creators throughout the tournament,” taking place this summer.

The TikTok pact, which comes on the heels of the team-up between the brands for the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2023, will allow FIFA’s official 2026 World Cup media partners to livestream parts of matches, post more curated clips and access special content produced by FIFA for TikTok, while broadcasters will have the opportunity to monetise FIFA World Cup coverage through TikTok’s ad product.

During the partnership, which will run through the end of the year, TikTok will launch an immersive FIFA World Cup 2026 hub, described as a “bustling nexus powered by TikTok GamePlan that will enable fans to discover engaging content that brings the 48-team tournament to life alongside match ticket and viewing information, as well as participation incentives like custom stickers, filters and gamification features.”

FIFA and TikTok will launch a creator programme that “will provide a select group of global TikTok creators with game-changing access to incredible behind-the-scenes moments — such as press conferences and training sessions — and in the process give fans unique, relatable perspectives on the FIFA World Cup experience on TikTok.”

As part of the deal, a “wide group of creators” will be able to use and co-create FIFA archival footage. Throughout the FIFA campaign, TikTok says it “will implement anti-piracy policies that support and protect FIFA’s intellectual property.”

“FIFA’s goal is to share the exhilaration of the FIFA World Cup 2026 with as many fans as possible, and we can’t think of a better way to further that mission during the biggest event in sports history than to have TikTok as the tournament’s first Preferred Platform,” FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström said.

“This is an innovative and creative collaboration that will connect more fans across the globe to the FIFA World Cup in unprecedented ways, bringing them behind the curtain and closer to the action than ever before. As football grows and evolves — uniting an increasing number of people — so should the way it is shared and promoted.”