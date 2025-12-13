TikTok Awards Sub-Saharan Africa: A celebration of a continent’s new creative power

Before virality, before brand deals, before confidence catches up with courage, there’s a simple moment: you post. And in posting, you open a door. From Sokoto to Nairobi to Pretoria, millions are sharing their worlds by simply pressing upload. And for many creators, that simple act is changing their lives. The 2025 TikTok Awards Sub-Saharan Africa, held in Johannesburg, proved exactly that, honouring the next generation of cultural icons who have turned everyday storytelling into continental influence.

Somewhere tonight, someone is sitting with a half-edited video in their drafts. Maybe it feels too personal. Too silly. Not perfect enough. Maybe they’re afraid that nobody will watch it. But across the continent, thousands of creators who once felt exactly the same have discovered what posting can do.

Content creation is no longer a hobby tucked into spare moments; it has become a living archive of culture, talent, imagination and everyday survival, with social media platforms like TikTok amplifying the voices of millions of people on the continent. Creating builds confidence. It sharpens your voice. It makes you visible in ways traditional industries have never allowed. And it opens doors to community, unexpected opportunities, brand support, and now, to continental recognition.

The first TikTok Awards Sub-Saharan Africa, staged in Johannesburg, was moulded in that spirit, one that spotlights and celebrates African creators. The awards affirmed that the continent’s star creators are no longer on the sidelines of global storytelling; they are the story.

“We honoured the creators who turned 60-second clips into cultural movements,” says Boniswa Sidwaba, TikTok’s Head of Content Operations for Sub-Saharan Africa. “We are honoured to celebrate them as they amplify their voices and take their stories from Africa to the world.”

With South Africa’s entertainment capital as the host city, the awards underscore the place of Africa’s youth population as a repository of talent. Guests enjoyed a high-energy night of music, fashion and performances from Ciza, Lord Kez, Thuli P, DJ Fif_Laa, and Thabsie. Host Bontle Modiselle-Moloi carried the show with her signature charisma, while Keegan Gordon and Zayaan Noorani held down the red carpet. Mihlali Ndamase made a surprise appearance to present Video of the Year, and Olympian Akani Simbine presented the Sports Creator award.

Supported by brands like NIVEA, inDrive, Coca-Cola, PEP, and Dis-chem, the night spotlighted creators from Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Ghana, and Tanzania, reflecting TikTok’s mission to amplify African storytelling across entertainment, education and social impact. These people have used 15–60 second clips to shape culture, shift narratives, and amplify the continent in ways that feel deeply local and wildly global.

The awards will be rebroadcast on TikTok LIVE on 11 December at 20:00 SAST via @tiktok.africa.

The 2025 winners + runners-up

Below is a look at the creators honoured. They are all proof that there is no single path, no perfect formula, no ideal niche. Just the courage to show up.

Creator of the year (Sponsored by NIVEA)

Winner: Raja’atu Muhammed Ibrahim — @diaryofanortherncook (Nigeria)

From Sokoto, she turns Northern Nigerian cuisine into cinematic storytelling. Her soft visuals, cultural soundscapes and intentional presentation have placed Nigerian cuisine on the international map.

Storyteller of the year (Sponsored by inDrive)

Winner: Brian Nwana — @briannwana (Nigeria)

Food is his entry point, but humanity is his true language. Between street interviews and bold experiments, including a Guinness World Record, Brian captures the emotional pulse of everyday Nigerians.

Video of the year

Winner: Fanuel John Masamaki — @zerobrainer0 (Tanzania)

A beige blazer, no words, and sharp comedic timing. Masamaki has become a continental favourite by reimagining football commentary through silence and humour.

Rising star of the year

Winner: @tunero_animations (Kenya)

Animation meets Kenyan sarcasm. Characters like Bob Kichwa Ngumu feel homegrown yet universally funny.

Runner-up: Esther Francis — @estherfrancisbackup (Nigeria)

Health information, simplified with humour and empathy—proof that education thrives when the delivery is human.

Social impact creator of the year (Sponsored by Dis-chem)



Winner: Dejoke Ogunbiyi — @noositiwantiwa_ (Nigeria)

From Ibadan, she uses content to start difficult conversations with grace—turning digital engagement into community action.

Runner-up: Sinethemba Masinga — @ufarm_julia (South Africa)

Champions agriculture as the future through practical, hopeful storytelling.

Food creator of the year (Sponsored by Coca-Cola)

Winner: David Mahlangu @malumfoodie (South Africa)

A Pretoria favourite whose cooking blends Spitori swagger, native languages and warm, textured storytelling.

Runner-up: Abena Amoakoaa Sintim-Aboagye — @chefabbys (Ghana)

Classic Ghanaian flavours meet world-class presentation. Recently named among TIME Magazine’s 1000 most influential creators.

Sports creator of the year

Winner: John Maingi Mbugua — @zozasportscast (Kenya)

Fan-led sports journalism with clarity, analysis and heart. He treats content like commentary for the people.

Runner-up: Victor Ademola — @ademolavictortv (Nigeria)

A voice that keeps Super Eagles fans fed with passion, excitement and instant reactions.

Entertainment creator of the year (Sponsored by PEP)



Winner: Belove Olocha — @beloveolocha (Nigeria)

A Lagos-based creator who fuses humour and film analysis into an instantly recognisable voice.

Runner-up: Jabulani Macdonald — @jabu_macdonald (South Africa)

A staple in SA entertainment, known for quick wit and engaging storytelling.

Education creator of the year



Winner: Izzi Boye — @izziboye (Nigeria)

Tech demystified. Gadgets, hacks and digital literacy delivered without intimidation.

Runner-up: @michelle_expert (South Africa)

Practical, life-changing advice covering money, careers, and daily decision-making.

Artist of the year

Winner: Crown Uzama — @theycallmeshallipopi (Nigeria)

Shallipopi’s “Plutomania” spell is unmissable, viral sounds, global reach, and a digital fanbase that moves like a nation.