Folarin wins Alake golf tourney

Dayo Folarin, at the weekend, outclassed the field to win the 11th Alake Golf Tournament, which ended at the Abeokuta Golf Club with over 130 players vying for the top honours.

To come tops in the keenly contested tournament, Folarin shot 68-net, while Seye Ijaola won in the 0-5 handicap category with a score of 73, just as Azeez Odejayi, with a score of 78, defeated Michael Oladeji also with a score of 78 on countback.

Mubasiru Sanusi won in the Pro category with a gross score of 72, to defeat the second placed Kabiru Adisa, also from Abeokuta Golf Club, by three shots.

Ilorin-based Kadiri Aminu also with 75-gross came third losing the second spot to Adisa on countback Adenike Saliu won in the ladies category with a net score of 69; Ronke Folami was runner up. Her score of 71-net was two shots off the winning score.

J.B Mohammed from Dolphin Golf Club led in the Veteran Category, beating Tajudeen Oladipo by 1-shot, while Tajudeen Saka won the trophy staked in the Super Veteran Category.

Other winners in the keenly contested tournament were Nnamdi Emehelu, Longest Drive; Dorcas Malle, Longest Drive ladies category; A.S Martins, Nearest to the Pin for men and Adenike Saliu Nearest to the Pin in the Ladies category.

The yearly Alake of Egbaland golf tournament, sponsored by Oando Plc, is organised in honour of Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, and also to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of Egbaland, bringing golfers from across the country to foster camaraderie among participants.