2026 WC: Firm begins countdown with product launch

SANDISK has kicked off the countdown to the FIFA World Cup 2026 with the launch of its collection of officially licensed products. Purpose-built for what’s set to be one of the most content-rich sporting events in history, the SANDISK Official Licensed Product Collection for the FIFA World Cup 2026 empowers fans, creators, and professionals alike to capture, preserve, and relive the most iconic moments from the world’s biggest stage in sports.

Blending heritage with innovation, the design-led products honour host nations and iconic moments through whistle-inspired USB-C drives to SSDs in tournament colours and pro-level memory cards to capture history-making moments. Each product proudly bears official FIFA World Cup 2026 licensing marks and host nation-inspired details, making them authentic pieces of football history.

“The FIFA World Cup 2026 is expected to be one of the most captured, recorded, and shared sporting event in human history. Sandisk is proud to play a part in ensuring no moment is missed,” said Senior Vice President of Consumer Products at Sandisk, Janet Allgaier.

“With our officially licensed products, we’re equipping the world’s most passionate fans and creators with the tools to preserve their own piece of football history.”

The SANDISK Official Licensed Product Collection for the 2026 World Cup includes whistle-inspired SANDISK USB-C flash drive and portable SSD FIFA World Cup 2026 edition, among others.She said that the one-of-a-kind whistle-inspired USB-C flash drives will be available in global and host-nation editions for the United States, Canada, and Mexico, while a premium USB-C flash drive 2026 World Cup gold edition will be released in early 2026.

Each product is designed to deliver professional performance while serving as a commemorative piece of the tournament, she added.