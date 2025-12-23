AFCON 2023: Tinubu fulfils housing, land pledge to Super Eagles

.As players get Bay Ice x NFF Custom Edition wristwatch

Members of the Nigeria Super Eagles were beaming with smiles as the federal government finally fulfilled its housing and land pledge for their silver-winning feat at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d’Ivoire.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) confirmed that the players received certificates for the promised land and houses and were handed the documents at the camp in Fez, Morocco, on Monday.

The Super Eagles finished second at the 2023 AFCON, which was held in 2024, losing 2-1 to the hosts in the final.

It would be recalled that President Bola Tinubu, while receiving the players at the Presidential Villa, conferred the Member of the Order of Niger (MON) on every member of the squad.

The president also granted each player a plot of land in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and a flat for their feat.

The Super Eagles begin their 2025 AFCON campaign on Tuesday against Tanzania. The team will then take on Tunisia on December 27 before facing Uganda in the final group match three days later.

In a related development, players and officials of the team were gifted Bay Ice x NFF Custom Edition wristwatchas part of NFF support towards the players’ quest to win the AFCON. .