‘Chelle focused on Super Eagles, not what pundits say about Taifa Stars’

Outstanding rewards for Eagles, Falcons, others approved, says Dikko

Super Eagles Coach, Eric Sekou Chelle, is focused on preparing Nigeria for victory in Group C’s opening duel against the Taifa Stars and not the reputation of some of the Tanzanian players, a source close to the coach has said.



There have been talks in Morocco of the danger that Skipper Mbwana Samatta (who plays for Le Havre in the French Ligue 1) and Iraq-based Simon Msuva will pose for the Eagles in the game tomorrow. But the source, who pleaded anonymity, told The Guardian that Chelle is not paying any attention to any particular Tanzanian player.

He said the coach has been working on the Super Eagles’ mental and physical readiness for the game, which could determine Nigeria’s position in the group at the end of the first round.



“Chelle wants to get a comfortable win that would set the stage for the clash with Tunisia, which will determine our position at the end of the group stage.



“We have heard so much of the Tanzanian stars, but they should worry about how to stop the Super Eagles.



“We are not underrating them, but at the same time, we are not allowing all the talk get to us. Everything will be sorted out on the pitch.”

He disclosed that the Super Eagles will train inside the 35,000-capacity Complexe Sportif de Fès today to get used to the match pitch, adding, “Since we arrived in Morocco, we have been training twice daily.



“It is very cold in Morocco now, but the players are getting used to it. We expect a great game on Tuesday.” Nigeria and Tanzania clash in the first match of Group C of the 35th Africa Cup of Nations tomorrow, with the Super Eagles favoured to pick all three points to put their campaign in good standing right from the opening day.



The Taifa Stars, coached by Miguel Gamondi, are making only their fourth appearance in the Africa Cup of Nations, following group stage exits in 1980, 2019 and 2023. They are yet to win a match in Africa’s flagship football championship, after drawing three and losing six of their previous nine encounters.



The setting is similar to the Biblical David Vs Goliath situation, with Nigeria having participated in 20 previous editions, clinching three titles, winning the silver medals on five occasions, the bronze medals eight times, and playing a total of 104 matches.



Nigeria is the most decorated team in the 68-year history of the Africa Cup of Nations, though Egypt have seven titles, Cameroon have five and Ghana have four.



Meanwhile, the National Sports Commission (NSC) has confirmed that all outstanding rewards promised to the Super Eagles and the Super Falcons have been fully approved and processed, reports soccernet.ng.



NSC Chairman, Shehu Dikko, said the Confirmation became necessary to allow the Super Eagles to focus on their bid for a fourth Africa Cup of Nations title without concerns over unpaid bonuses or unfulfilled promises.



Dikko said the development also concerns the national women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, who are also set to receive their long-awaited rewards following historic triumphs earlier this year.



Speaking on Arise Television at the weekend, Dikko confirmed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved both cash and non-cash incentives for the three national teams, including houses, land allocations, national honours and monetary rewards.



“I can tell you Mr President has already approved the houses and the land for the Super Eagles, the National Awards, and the monies for the Super Falcons. All that has been processed,” Dikko said.

The Super Falcons are due to be rewarded following their victory at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco in July, where the President announced a cash reward of $100,000 for each player.



A similar pledge was made to the D’Tigress after they claimed their seventh AfroBasket title in August. Nigeria defeated Mali 78–64 in the final in Cote d’Ivoire, a win that also secured qualification for next year’s FIBA Women’s World Cup.



Members of the national women’s basketball team are to receive $100,000 (£75,000) each for that achievement. The Super Eagles, meanwhile, are being rewarded for finishing as runners-up at the 2023 AFCON in Côte d’Ivoire. Dikko revealed that documentation for the housing component has already been completed.



“As I speak to you, I have in my possession all the Certificates of Occupancy (C of O) for the houses of the players in Lagos and Abuja for both the Super Eagles, Super Falcons and D’Tigress,” he added. According to the NSC chairman, national honours have also been finalised, while the financial rewards are close to disbursement.

“I have all the certificates for the National Awards. The money has been processed and is currently at the payment point at the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation,” Dikko said.



The confirmation is expected to reassure athletes and stakeholders alike, particularly after past disputes over unpaid bonuses. Most notably, the Super Eagles boycotted training for 24 hours during the World Cup playoffs in November over outstanding payments.