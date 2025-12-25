AFCON 2025: Etta Eyong grabs Cameroon winner in 1-0 victory over Gabon

Spain-based striker Karl Etta Eyong scored after six minutes to give five-time champions Cameroon a 1-0 victory over Gabon in a tense Africa Cup of Nations clash on Wednesday in Agadir.

His goal earned Cameroon three points, bringing them level in Group F with title-holders Ivory Coast, who edged Mozambique 1-0 in Marrakesh earlier.

It was the first time Cameroon have beaten central African neighbours Gabon in the AFCON after a loss in 2010 and a draw seven years later.

The final first-round group match featured teams seeking solace after failing to qualify for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Morocco hosted play-offs last month and Gabon suffered a heavy loss to Nigeria while Cameroon conceded a late goal to be eliminated by the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The match also marked the debut of Cameroon coach David Pagou after a long-running feud between football federation president Samuel Eto’o and Marc Brys led to the Belgian tactician being axed.

Pagou then surprisingly dropped goalkeeper Andre Onana, on loan to Trabzonspor from Manchester United, and veteran striker Vincent Aboubakar when naming his AFCON squad.

There was also confusion over who would replace Aboubaker as captain with Manchester United striker Bryan Mbeumo initially named.

Then it was announced that three players — goalkeeper Devis Epassy, defender Nouhou Tolo and striker Christian Bassogog — would share the captaincy. Tolo led the Indomitable Lions against Gabon.

It did not take Cameroon long to go in front through Etta Eyong from La Liga outfit Levante, although his celebrations were delayed by a lengthy VAR review for potential offside.

Mbeumo was the architect of the goal, stroking a superb pass to Etta Eyong, whose movement off the ball created space and he beat Loyce Mbaba with a shot between the legs of the goalkeeper.

Star Gabon striker and 2015 African player of the year Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who had reportedly been ruled out of the match due to a knock playing for Marseille, came on after 33 minutes.

But despite the presence of Aubameyang and regular Los Angeles FC scorer Denis Bouanga in the Gabon frontline, it was Cameroon who continuously looked likelier to score.