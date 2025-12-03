AFCON 2025: FIFA confirms clubs must release players by December 15

Nigeria has been drawn to face Tunisia, Uganda and Tanzania in Group C of the 2025 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco

The Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) has confirmed that clubs must release players for the 2025 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) by Monday, 15 December.

Italian journalist and transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, disclosed this on Wednesday via a post on his official X account.

“FIFA confirm clubs must release players for the AFCON by Monday, 15 December — as FIFA will mediate to resolve disputes,” Romano wrote.

“Mandatory player release starts 15 Dec 2025 — shortened by 7 days to reduce conflict with European competitions. Clubs and national teams are encouraged to find solutions if release disputes arise, with FIFA stepping in to mediate if needed.”

The 2025 AFCON is scheduled to kick off in Morocco on December 21 and end on January 18, 2026 but there has been controversy on the deadline for the release of players by their respective clubs.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s head coach, Eric Chelle, on Tuesday released a provisional squad of 55 players for the 35th AFCON finals in Morocco.

The list includes Captain William Ekong, forward Victor Osimhen, midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, and goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali.

Other notable selections comprise goalkeeper Maduka Okoye; defenders Zaidu Sanusi, Calvin Bassey and Semi Ajayi; midfielders Frank Onyeka, Alex Iwobi and Raphael Onyedika; and forwards Ademola Lookman, Samuel Chukwueze, Simon Moses and Chidera Ejuke.

Nigeria Premier Football League players Abdulrasheed Shehu, Ebenezer Harcourt, Ekeson Okorie, Chisom Orji and Adekunle Adeleke are also included.

Chelle is expected to finalise the squad to 28 players in the coming days. The Super Eagles are scheduled to arrive at a training camp in Egypt on 10th December and will play a series of friendly matches ahead of the tournament, which begins on 21st December.

