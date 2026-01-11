AFCON 2025: How we defeated Algeria, Super Eagles’ coach, Chelle, explains

Nigeria’s Super Eagles secured a 2-0 victory over Algeria in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final on Saturday, booking a place in the semi-finals against host nation Morocco.

Following the match, both teams’ coaches discussed the factors that shaped the result.

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle said the win reflected the players’ discipline and adherence to the game plan. He highlighted the impact of Victor Osimhen’s opening goal in the 47th minute.

“That first goal was important. It released the pressure and gave us belief to play our football,” Chelle said. “I am extremely proud of the boys. They were happy, focused, and brave. We worked hard, and my vision is clearly taking shape in this team.”

Chelle explained that Nigeria maintained composure throughout the first half despite Algeria testing their patience.

“For 45 minutes, we stayed calm. I told the players to trust the process. When the moment came, we struck with authority,” he said.

He also praised Akor Adams’ finish for the second goal, describing it as a demonstration of efficiency in front of goal.

“We were ruthless when opportunities came. That is the mentality we want at this level,” he added.

The Nigerian coach also noted the team’s defensive organisation, which restricted Algeria’s attempts to respond.

“Our defence stayed compact and intelligent. We managed the game well and showed maturity,” he said. Looking ahead to the semi-final against Morocco, Chelle acknowledged the challenges of facing the hosts in their own stadium.

“Morocco are strong and playing at home. There will be pressure, but we respect them and believe in ourselves,” he said, adding that the squad would rest, analyse, and prepare thoroughly for the match.

Algeria’s head coach Vladimir Petković acknowledged Nigeria’s control during the match. “Nigeria was better than us and prevented us from playing the way we wanted,” he said, adding that his team lacked the physical strength and individual quality necessary to compete effectively at that stage.

Petković said Algeria attempted to respond in the second half but were unable to convert their opportunities.

“We tried to improve, but we couldn’t reach the level we wanted going forward,” he stated.

The coach also described his players as disappointed but urged them to maintain a positive outlook despite the elimination.

“The players are devastated, but they performed well throughout the tournament. This competition is over, and we must now look ahead with our heads held high,” he said.

The match saw Nigeria assert control through coordinated team play. Chelle’s tactical approach enabled players such as Alex Iwobi, Bruno Onyemaechi, and Frank Onyeka to contribute to the team’s attacking and defensive phases. Iwobi’s passing sequences initiated both goals, while Onyemaechi delivered the assist for Osimhen’s header.

Adams capitalised on a collective move to score the second goal, finishing after Osimhen provided a key pass.

Chelle credited the structure and preparation of his squad for the result. “Players like Iwobi, Lookman, Osimhen, Akor Adams, and Calvin Bassey are all thriving within clearly defined roles. The bench now offers solutions rather than panic,” he said. He emphasised that Nigeria’s performance was built on patience, structure, and collective belief rather than individual moments of brilliance.

The Super Eagles will face Morocco in the semi-finals at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on Wednesday, seeking to advance to the AFCON final.