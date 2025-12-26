AFCON 2025: Nigeria, Tunisia renew rivalry in Group C clash in Fès

Nigeria's head coach Eric Chelle reacts during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) Group C football match between Nigeria and Tanzania at Fez Stadium in Fes on December 23, 2025. (Photo by Abdel Majid BZIOUAT / AFP)

Nigeria's head coach Eric Chelle reacts during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) Group C football match between Nigeria and Tanzania at Fez Stadium in Fes on December 23, 2025. (Photo by Abdel Majid BZIOUAT / AFP)

Nigeria’s Super Eagles will face Tunisia’s Carthage Eagles in a pivotal Group C match at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Fès, Morocco, on Saturday, 27 December 2025. The encounter carries significance for early supremacy in the group, with both sides having won their opening matches.

Nigeria secured a 2–1 victory over Tanzania, while Tunisia defeated Uganda 3–1. With three points each, both teams are well-positioned to advance to the Round of 16, making the match a crucial test of strategy and squad depth.

The fixture also continues a long-standing rivalry between Nigeria and Tunisia, which stretches back 64 years. Their meetings have often been marked by drama, physical contests and tense penalty shootouts. Tunisia’s 1–0 victory over Nigeria in the 2022 AFCON Round of 16 remains a recent illustration of the fine margins that can decide the outcome.

Coaches Eric Chelle of Nigeria and Sami Trabelsi of Tunisia, both former internationals, will be tasked with tactical decisions that could influence the flow of the game. “We are prepared to execute our plan and adapt to the opponent’s strengths,” Chelle said ahead of the match. Trabelsi added that Tunisia aims to combine experience with creativity to control midfield play and maximise attacking opportunities.

Nigeria will rely on its attacking unit, including Victor Osimhen, who is expected to open his tournament goal account. Ademola Lookman, who scored against Tanzania, and Samuel Chukwueze are likely to provide pace and width, while Wilfred Ndidi will anchor the midfield alongside playmaker Alex Iwobi. Defensively, Calvin Bassey and Semi Ajayi are anticipated to form the core of Nigeria’s backline.

Tunisia will draw on its experienced squad, led by captain Ferjani Sassi in midfield. Hannibal Mejbri is expected to add energy and creativity, while striker Elias Achouri, who scored twice against Uganda, represents a key offensive threat. Full-back Ali Maâloul and centre-back Dylan Bronn will provide defensive stability.

Historically, Nigeria and Tunisia have faced each other 21 times, with Tunisia winning seven, Nigeria six, and eight matches drawn. In AFCON encounters, Nigeria has won three of six competitive meetings, Tunisia one, with two draws. Notable past fixtures include Nigeria’s 4–2 victory in the 2000 AFCON group stage and Tunisia’s penalty shootout win in the 2004 semi-finals.

With both teams in strong form and historical rivalry adding intensity, the Group C match in Fès promises to be a contest that could shape the trajectory of Nigeria and Tunisia in AFCON 2025.