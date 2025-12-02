AFCON 2025: Super Eagles arrive Egypt Dec.10 for international friendly

Nigeria’s delegation for the international friendly between the Pharaohs of Egypt and the Super Eagles will depart for Cairo on December 10, ahead of the game scheduled for December 14.

Egypt and Nigeria will meet in an international friendly match aimed at preparing both teams for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which begins in Morocco on December 21.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) told The Guardian, yesterday, that the Super Eagles’ preliminary squad for the championship will be released “any time from now,” adding that preparations are in top gear for the friendly game in Cairo and the AFCON.

NFF Media Director, Ademola Olajire, said yesterday that the federation has concluded plans for the friendly match, adding that the delegation is set to move to Cairo.

The Guardian learnt that Super Eagles’ Coach, Eric Sekou Chelle, has compiled a list of 42 players in the team’s preliminary squad, which will be pruned down to 25.

Although no official statement on the players for the international friendly, there are doubts on the availability of most of the Europe-based stars, as some of their clubs are insisting that they would not release their players before the game on December 14.

The NFF said at the weekend that it is working on securing the players for the friendly, after which the final team for the AFCON would be announced.

This preparatory clash is scheduled for the Cairo International Stadium.