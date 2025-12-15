Algeria AFCON revival in Morocco

Striker Mohamed Amoura is set to be a key figure Algeria seek redemption at the Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco after disastrous campaigns in the past two editions.

The Desert Foxes won the premier African football competitin a second time in 2019, edging Senegal 1-0 in the final in Cairo.

But in two AFCON appearances since they failed to win a match in six attempts and twice made humbling first-round exits, leading to the sacking of coach Djamel Belmadi.

His place was taken by Vladimir Petkovic, who took Switzerland to two Euro Championship tournaments and one World Cup during a seven-year reign.

The 62-year-old born in Bosnia & Herzegovina rang the changes when he took charge of Algeria last year, including giving more opportunities to Amoura.

His faith in the 25-year-old, now with Bundesliga outfit Wolfsburg, has been richly rewarded with Amoura becoming the leading scorer in 2026 World Cup African qualifying with 10 goals.

Amoura tormented a variety of rivals as Algeria secured a fifth appearance at the global showpiece, scoring a hat-trick against Mozambique and two each against Botswana, Somalia and Uganda.

Since then he also found the net in an AFCON warm-up victory over Zimbabwe as Algeria prepare for Group E showdowns with Sudan, Burkina Faso and Equatorial Guinea.

It is a mini-league Algeria are expected to win, and Petkovic acknowledges that the Foxes are considered the strongest of the four contenders.

“The main objective is to get past the first round, (then) go as far as possible in the tournament,” he said after announcing his squad.

– ‘Huge honour’ –

Amoura told the Algerian media he is optimistic Algeria will win Group E and qualify for the round of 16.

“It is a strong group. We respect every team, but fear no team. Algeria have a balanced squad that includes some outstanding players.

“Our goal is to go deep into the tournament and represent our country in the best possible way. We want to make our supporters happy and fight for the title.

“There is no secret to my scoring 10 goals in World Cup qualifiers. My achievements are due to hard work and the confidence given to me by my teammates and coaches.

“It is a huge honour to wear the Algerian jersey.

I want to help my team as much as possible, whether it is scoring, creating goals or dropping back to defend.”

Amoura hailed Petkovic for creating an atmosphere during training camps that is conducive to success for a country that also won the AFCON in 1990.

“The atmosphere is excellent, It is serious, focused and there is a desire to give our best.

It has to be that way because the 2025 AFCON is packed with strong teams.”

Amoura left Wolfsburg for Algeria at the weekend after scoring in a 3-1 league win at fellow bottom-half club Borussia Moenchengladbach.

He

Ivorian teenager Yan Diomande are the leading African scorers in the Bundesliga this season with six goals each.

Amoura made his professional debut just five years ago with Entente Setif.

He made an immediate impact leading to transfers to Lugano and Union Saint-Gilloise before joining Wolfsburg last year.

He initially left Union on loan, but the German club, releasing the potential of the Algerian, made the move permanent this year.