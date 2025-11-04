Anambra FA counts gains of Tiger Street Football tourney

The Chairman of the Anambra State Football Association (FA), Chikelue Iloenyosi, has described the just-concluded Tiger Street Football Tourney, which brought together some of the emerging stars of the game in the state, as the beginning of good things to happen to hidden talents in the state.



The Tiger Street Football Tournament, which concluded in Awka last month, according to Iloenyosi, rekindled memories of the starting point of every great footballer across the world.

At the event won by Peace Warriors, Patrick Onyebuchi was declared the Most Valuable Player of the competition, just as his team (Peace Warriors) emerged as the Best Team.



Onyebuchi scored a hat-trick in the final match to top the scorers’ chart. He also contributed 25 assists to take his team to victory.



Peace Warriors beat Peace Ambassadors 4-1 through a penalty shoot-out to win the maiden edition of the competition.



For their efforts, Peace Warriors won the N5 million overall prize money, while second-placed Peace Ambassadors got N3 million.



The third and fourth placed teams, Peace Dominion FC and Sunday Sparks FC, got N1 million each.



The prizes were presented by the Portfolio Manager of Tiger Premium Brands, Maria Shadeko, who also presented the Man of the Match Award to Onyebuchi of the Peace Warriors.



Speaking at the event, Shadeko said that the sponsorship of the tournament was part of Tiger Lager Beer’s contributions to football development through exposing and nurturing raw talents from the streets.



She said: “Football is about connection, passion and courage, which are all values Tiger Beer has always stood for.



“Street football is where these values shine brightest, and we are excited to create a stage that brings young Nigerians together to celebrate the game, culture, and energy of the streets.”