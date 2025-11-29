Arteta says ‘special’ Rice has even more to offer Arsenal

Declan Rice scored two stunning freekicks to lead Arsenal to a 3-0 defeat of Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is adamant that there is more to come from Declan Rice ahead of the England international’s confrontation with Chelsea’s formidable midfield duo of Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo.

The trio, who between them cost more than £300 million ($397 million), have been among the best players in the Premier League this season are are all set to feature when leaders Arsenal, six points clear of second-placed Chelsea, make the trip across London for Sunday’s encounter at Stamford Bridge.

Rice revealed this week that he had voted for Caicedo in his 2024/25 team of the year but Arteta backed his man to keep improving.

“Now, being with him every single day, understanding and connecting with him in the way I have done, we are going to get more” from Rice, the Gunners boss said on Friday.

“Because he wants more, the team knows him better, his role is growing around the team. The impact he has on the team, it’s huge.”

Rice made his reputation at West Ham playing in a deeper position in front of the defence, but Arteta has expanded his game by deploying him in a more advanced midfield role.

“I knew him for a long time (before signing him) and I knew how he could evolve and change the team,” said Arteta.

“He has certainly done it and probably improved on those expectations.”

Arteta also values Rice’s leadership qualities as the Gunners bid to end their long wait for a Premier League title since last being crowned champions of England in the 2003/04 season.

“Obviously he was captain at West Ham,” said Arteta. “He comes here to a new club, a new environment, and there were things already set, but he has earned the right to increase that role.

“To be more important, to be very present in everything we do, he’s in the leadership group, which is very important.

“He’s a real presence. He doesn’t need to wear the armband to feel really connected, really powerful and really important in the team.”

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola believes that his Manchester City side cannot afford many more slip-ups in the race for the Premier League title.

Last weekend’s loss at Newcastle, City’s fourth of the campaign, has left them seven points behind leaders Arsenal.

The Gunners have been in superb form so far this season, suffering just one defeat in 12 games.

“We cannot lose games, absolutely, that is the truth,” City manager Guardiola said on Friday.

“They are so strong and winning games, and winning games in a way where they are so solid, like we had in the past with Liverpool against us and they were not going to drop many points.

“That’s why you have to be up there and this is what we will try to do.”

Reflecting on the Newcastle loss, he added: “We made a really good game, we created more in Newcastle than previous seasons and it was quite good, but we lost.

“Now we have to regain our momentum to start winning games and being there because there is still so long in the season.”