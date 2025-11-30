Barca take La Liga lead, Atletico rise to third

Champions Barcelona moved provisionally top of La Liga on Saturday with a 3-1 win over Alaves, with midfielder Dani Olmo netting a brace.

After Pablo Ibanez fired the visitors into a surprise lead in the first minute, Barca hit back through teenage star Lamine Yamal, set up by the returning Raphinha.

Olmo gave Barca the advantage midway through the first half and then netted late on to seal their victory in the second match back at their partially rebuilt Camp Nou home.

Barca lead Real Madrid, second, by two points before Xabi Alonso’s side visit Girona on Sunday.

Atletico Madrid rose to third, a point behind Los Blancos, with a 2-0 win over Real Oviedo later on Saturday, thanks to Alexander Sorloth’s double.

After a 3-0 Champions League thrashing by Chelsea in midweek, Barca’s 126th anniversary celebrations were a little subdued, but they were able to win a fourth consecutive league game.

“They caught us a bit by surprise in the first minute, but the team came back well from that situation, keeping our idea (of how to play),” Olmo told DAZN.

Barca were without Ronald Araujo and Frenkie de Jong, while Jules Kounde was dropped to the bench after his own-goal at Stamford Bridge.

Flick started Brazilian winger Raphinha for the first time after injury and also brought Marc Bernal back into midfield for his first Barca start since August 2024 following a long-term lay-off after knee surgery.

Barcelona romped to a 4-0 win over Athletic Bilbao in their first match back home last weekend but Alaves offered far more spirited opposition.

The visitors took the lead inside the first minute, with Ibanez firing home after Marc Casado failed to clear a corner.

Raphinha key

Flick’s side responded quickly with Yamal blasting into the roof of the net when Raphinha found him with a low cross.

Barca goalkeeper Joan Garcia made a superb save to deny Calebe a few minutes before the hosts took the lead. Raphinha cut the ball back for Olmo to drill home inside the near post.

Yamal almost extended Barca’s lead, but after rounding Antonio Sivera could only squeeze a shot against the upright.

Barca playmaker Pedri Gonzalez also returned from injury in the second half as a substitute, greeted rapturously by the 45,000 fans who filled the three open stands.

Both sides had a couple of good chances each before Olmo found the third goal in stoppage time, beating Sivera after the effervescent Yamal set him up.

“(Flick) feels that the team isn’t playing at its best, and I agree,” said Raphinha.

“We have to improve a lot, but even so, I think the most important thing today was to come away with the win.”

Flick thought his team gave the ball away too much but was pleased with the result and, above all, with the return of key players Raphinha and Pedri before Barca host Atletico on Tuesday.

“I’m really happy that they are back… I’m happy we won the three points, this is the most important thing for today,” said Flick.

Atletico maintain charge

Sorloth’s first-half strikes helped Atletico to an easy win against bottom-of-the-table Oviedo at the Metropolitano stadium.

Diego Simeone’s side are unbeaten in 13 league matches after an opening day defeat by Espanyol, and trail leaders Barca by three points.

Sorloth opened the scoring from close range after 16 minutes and blasted home his second 10 minutes later, with both goals laid on by David Hancko.

“Whether it’s for 15, 20, 60 or 90 minutes, (Sorloth) is an extremely important player for us because he has characteristics that no other player on the team possesses,” Simeone told DAZN.

“We need him to perform in this way, that’s the forward the team needs and I imagine he will also be happy with his performance and the goals.”

After an inconsistent start to the campaign, Simeone’s side have found their groove.

“I think now we’re doing well, not just defensively but also offensively,” goalkeeper Jan Oblak told DAZN.

“The truth is, we’ve been playing well, but we have to keep it up because the past doesn’t matter. What matters is the future.”