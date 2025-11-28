Guardiola criticises Man City’s ‘safe’ approach in Champions League loss

Manchester City's Spanish manager Pep Guardiola gestures on the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium in London on February 2, 2025. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. NO USE WITH UNAUTHORIZED AUDIO, VIDEO, DATA, FIXTURE LISTS, CLUB/LEAGUE LOGOS OR 'LIVE' SERVICES. ONLINE IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES. AN ADDITIONAL 40 IMAGES MAY BE USED IN EXTRA TIME. NO VIDEO EMULATION. SOCIAL MEDIA IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES. AN ADDITIONAL 40 IMAGES MAY BE USED IN EXTRA TIME. NO USE IN BETTING PUBLICATIONS, GAMES OR SINGLE CLUB/LEAGUE/PLAYER PUBLICATIONS. /

Pep Guardiola accused his much-changed Manchester City team of “playing safe” in their surprise Champions League loss to Bayer Leverkusen in midweek.

The City manager paid the price for making 10 changes to his starting line-up as the German side won 2-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday.

Guardiola felt his players were too risk-averse as they slipped to a second successive defeat following last week’s Premier League reverse at Newcastle.

Referring to the Leverkusen defeat, he said: “We didn’t try. In football when you play on the green you have to try things and we didn’t try.”

He added: “I think they played not to make mistakes, not to play to do something, that is so difficult. In football you have to play offensive and you have to try… they played to be safe.”

Guardiola, whose team face struggling Leeds on Saturday, suggested the players who started against Leverkusen had lacked confidence.

“I have a lot of confidence in them, still right now I have a lot,” he said.

“I have a huge value in what they are as football players, and that maybe is higher than (they have) themselves.”

City are still without midfielder Rodri for the Leeds game, but Guardiola said the Spanish international would be back soon.

Guardiola’s men are third in the Premier League table, seven points behind leaders Arsenal.

Pep admits mistake

Guardiola acknowledged responsibility for his side’s 2-0 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League on Tuesday, after resting several key players.

Guardiola left out Erling Haaland, Ruben Dias, Bernardo Silva and Gianluigi Donnarumma in a largely rotated starting line-up at the Etihad Stadium. Alex Grimaldo opened the scoring for Leverkusen in the first half, and Patrik Schick added a second goal after the break.

“I take full responsibility, still I think the players that started were exceptional players but we missed something needed at the highest level,” Guardiola said. “I have to accept it. It belongs to us. If we win it wouldn’t be a problem so I have to accept it that maybe it’s a lot of changes.”

The defeat marked City’s first home loss in the Champions League prior to the knockout stage since 2018 and followed a 2-1 Premier League loss at Newcastle on Saturday.

Guardiola admitted the decision to rotate the squad might have been excessive, given the club’s schedule of two games per week in December.

City dominated possession but struggled to create clear opportunities. Nathan Ake’s early chance was saved by Leverkusen goalkeeper Mark Flekken, while the visitors capitalised on defensive lapses to score both goals. Guardiola introduced Haaland and other key players after the interval, but the side was unable to recover.

“We had more chances than them, but they were half-chances. We now have to fight for the next games,” Guardiola said, reflecting on City’s performance.

The result leaves City with four losses in the Premier League this season and seven points behind leaders Arsenal, while the club must now seek to secure progression to the Champions League last 16 despite the setback.