Coach Fae under fire as Ivory Coast seek back-to-back AFCON titles

Coach Emerse Fae has defended several contentious squad decisions as Ivory Coast attempt to become the first Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) holders to defend the title since Egypt did so 15 years ago.

Since Egypt defeated Ghana in the 2010 final, there have been eight AFCON tournaments that produced seven different winning nations.

The exception was Ivory Coast, who conquered Africa in 2015 after a penalty shootout with Ghana and triumphed again last year, coming from behind at home to edge Nigeria.

The Elephants, whose first of three AFCON titles came in 1992, begin their defence against Mozambique on December 24 in Group F, then face five-time champions Cameroon and Gabon.

All six mini-league winners and runners-up automatically advance to the round of 16 in Morocco. They will be joined by the best four third-placed teams.

It is difficult to imagine the Ivorians not progressing to the knockout stage, and Fae is upbeat while answering critics of several selections.

The exclusions of Villarreal forward Nicolas Pepe and Sunderland winger Simon Adingra were at the forefront of media criticism.

“If we were to consider only the sporting aspect, he (Pepe) would be with us,” said Fae, a 41-year-old former Ivory Coast midfielder.

“To make a list you have to take into account many factors, both on and off the field. All these factors have led to Nico not being on the list.”

Fae did not reveal what factors led to former Arsenal striker Pepe being omitted despite good form in La Liga, where he won a player of the month award this season.

Turning to Adingra, Fae said: “Simon is struggling to earn a starting spot at Sunderland. We had to do without his qualities when making our selection.”

Former Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha has been recalled after a three-year absence having impressed for Major League Soccer outfit Charlotte.

National hero

“His ability to beat defenders and his current form worked in his favour,” said Fae of an attacker who has scored 10 goals this season and created six more.

“Ivory Coast can benefit from his experience and capability to create scoring opportunities for teammates.”

Fae became a national hero after Ivory Coast recovered from a woeful 2024 group campaign to beat Senegal, Mali, Democratic Republic of Congo and Nigeria to lift the most prized African trophy.

He began the tournament assisting Jean-Louis Gasset, then took charge when the French coach was fired after first round losses to Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea.

They scraped into the knockout phase as the lowest of four third-placed teams and became the first nation to lose twice and still become AFCON champions.

Despite upheavals, Cameroon are likely to pose the greatest threat to Ivory Coast in Group F as Gabon have a suspect defence and Mozambique have never won an AFCON match in 15 attempts.

Recently re-elected Cameroon national football federation president and former star Samuel Eto’o fired Belgian coach Marc Brys after his team last month failed to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

The pair had been at loggerheads since the government appointed Brys — a decision usually taken by football officials.

David Pagou, who has coached local clubs, took over, and his squad announcement contained several shocks with Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana, who is currently on loan at Trabzonspor, and veteran forward Vincent Aboubakar axed.

“We wanted to do things differently. They are good players, but we set our sights on others to create a different mindset,” said Pagou.

Star Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang calls the section the “group of death. If you survive, it means you are capable of winning the AFCON.”

If 42-year-old Mozambique midfielder Elias ‘Domingues’ Pelembe plays, he will become the second oldest footballer to compete at an AFCON after Egypt goalkeeper Essam El Hadary.

El Hadary was 44 when he played in the 2017 final won by Cameroon.