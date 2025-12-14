When 4–0 wasn’t enough: AFCON’s wildest comebacks

As preparations intensify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), memories of some of the tournament’s most dramatic comebacks have resurfaced, underscoring the competition’s reputation for late twists and shifting fortunes.

One of the most remarkable recoveries in AFCON history occurred at the opening match of the 2010 tournament in Angola, when Mali overturned a four-goal deficit to force a 4–4 draw against the host nation in Luanda. Angola appeared firmly in control with a 4–0 lead and only 12 minutes of normal time remaining. Mali were still two goals behind as stoppage time began, before Seydou Keita and Mustapha Yatabare struck late goals to complete the comeback. Despite the result, Mali failed to progress beyond the group stage.

Another notable collapse took place in Ouagadougou during the third-place play-off between Burkina Faso and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Burkina Faso led 4–1 after 87 minutes and looked set to secure the bronze medal. However, DR Congo scored three goals in three minutes, with Lokenge Mungongo netting the equaliser in the 90th minute. The Congolese side went on to win the match on penalties.

Burkina Faso were again involved in a dramatic turnaround during the 2022 tournament, this time against hosts Cameroon in the third-place play-off in Yaounde. Leading 3–0, Burkina Faso saw their advantage erased as Cameroon mounted a late response. Vincent Aboubakar scored twice within three minutes in the closing stages to level the match, before the Indomitable Lions prevailed in the ensuing penalty shoot-out.

The recollection of these encounters comes as Group F contenders for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations finalise preparations for the tournament. Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Gabon and Mozambique are set to face one another in a group that brings together former champions and sides seeking to advance beyond the first round.

Ivory Coast, champions in 1992, 2015 and 2024, will rely on captain Franck Kessie under the guidance of coach Emerse Fae, while Cameroon, four-time winners, will be led by Bryan Mbeumo, with Vincent Aboubakar remaining their leading scorer. Gabon, captained by Bruno Ecuele and coached by Thierry Mouyouma, will look to build on past quarter-final appearances, while Mozambique, under coach Chiquinho Conde, aim to improve on previous first-round exits.

As the tournament approaches, the history of late drama and sudden reversals serves as a reminder that, at the Africa Cup of Nations, matches are often decided long after they appear settled.